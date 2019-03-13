NBA scores, highlights, results: LeBron James puts on show in Lakers win; Spurs beat Mavericks to extend winning streak
There were seven games on Tuesday night, and plenty of excitement
Starting things off, the Pacers took down the Knicks, while the Sixers handled the Cavaliers, as each East contender got important wins to keep pace in the race for homecourt advantage.
Later on, LeBron James put on a show in the Lakers' win over the Bulls, the Bucks got back to winning ways by taking care of the Pelicans and the Spurs held off the Mavericks to win their sixth game in a row.
Closing out the night, CJ McCollum took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Trail Blazers past the Clippers, while the Nuggets easily dispatched the visiting Timberwolves.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Tuesday, March 12
- Indiana Pacers 103, New York Knicks 98 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 106, Cleveland Cavaliers 99 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 112, Dallas Mavericks 105 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 123, Chicago Bulls 107 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 130, New Orleans Pelicans 113 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 125, Los Angeles Clippers 104 10:30 p.m. (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 133, Minnesota Timberwolves 107 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 13
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
McCollum shines in Blazers' win
CJ McCollum simply took over in the Trail Blazers' big win Tuesday night in Los Angeles, as they put a stop to the Clippers' five-game winning streak. The backcourt star poured in 35 points to lead the way, and most importantly, he scored 23 of them in the fourth quarter, making eight of his nine shot attempts in the final frame.
KAT goes strong to the rack twice, then breaks out the handles
Karl-Anthony Towns continued the night's trend of big dunks by throwing down two impressive jams on consecutive possessions against the Nuggets. First, he drove inside and hammered one home with the left hand over Mason Plumlee, then he went baseline for a big reverse finish. Later on, he broke out his handles to shake Nikola Jokic and hit a jumper.
Millsap beats the buzzer from beyond halfcourt
The Nuggets already had a big lead over the Timberwolves as the third quarter was coming to a close, and Paul Millsap helped extend it with a buzzer-beating heave from beyond halfcourt.
LeBron puts on a dunk show
The Lakers' season may be over in terms of the playoff race, but there's still plenty of time for LeBron James to make highlights. He did so in incredible style on Tuesday night in Chicago, throwing down two show-stopping slams.
DeRozan leads Spurs to sixth straight win
DeMar DeRozan went off on Tuesday night in Dallas, finishing with 33 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals to help the Spurs secure their sixth straight win.
Embiid hammers home his own miss
Joel Embiid saved his best for last against the Cavs. In the final minute, he missed a little push shot inside, but followed it up with a thunderous jam to help propel the Sixers to an important win.
AD finishes the acrobatic lob
Anthony Davis doesn't play that many minutes these days for the Pelicans, but when he's out there he's still more than capable of putting together incredible plays, as he showed by finishing this alley-oop.
Bertans goes strong to the rim
Davis Bertans is one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the league, but as he showed against the Mavericks, he can finish inside as well.
Dirk gets off to a quick start in Dallas
Dirk Nowitzki had it all working early on against the Spurs. First he showed off his patented fadeaway jumper, then drained a few 3-pointers.
Redick goes glass for a four-point play
JJ Redick is such a good shooter that he can still knock them down even if he gets hit in mid-air. He needed the help of the backboard this time, but he still converted the four-point play.
DAJ finishes with authority
DeAndre Jordan is one of the league's better rebounders, and he used that skill to snatch an offensive board and throw down a powerful slam.
