NBA scores, highlights, results: Magic upset Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors; Knicks snap 18-game home losing streak
The NBA had a three-game slate on Sunday
There were only three games of NBA action on Sunday, and unfortunately none of them were very close.
To start the day, the Magic upset the Raptors in Toronto to pick up a big win in their quest for the playoffs. It should be noted, though, that the Raptors were playing without Kawhi Leonard.
Next up was the Clippers' trip to Denver to take on the Nuggets, which on paper should have been the game of the day. The Nuggets dominated this game though, going on to win by 27 points.
Finally, to close the night, the Knicks held off the Spurs thanks to some strong play from their youngsters. It was the Knicks' first win at home since Dec. 1, snapping an 18-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 24
- Orlando Magic 113, Toronto Raptors 98 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 123, Los Angeles Clippers 96 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 130, San Antonio Spurs 116 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Monday, Feb. 25
*All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Jokic shows off his passing ability
Nikola Jokic is over seven feet tall, but he passes like a point guard. He showed off his passing skills once again during the Nuggets' win over the Clippers, tossing a nifty overheard feed to Gary Harris. Jokic didn't get an assist on this play, and only had three on the night, but did add 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Nuggets' win.
DSJ goes off glass to Robinson
Dennis Smith Jr. and Mitchell Robinson combined to put an exclamation point on the Knicks' first win at home since Dec. 1. Out on the break in the closing seconds, DSJ threw it off the glass to Robinson, who obliged with a big slam.
Ross comes up clutch for the Magic
The Magic got a big win on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Raptors up in Toronto. Now 8-2 in their last 10 games, they're just one game back of the Hornets for the eighth spot in the East. Leading the way against the Raptors was Terrence Ross, who scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Knox and Robinson connect on back-to-back slams
Two members of the Knicks' rookie class showed off their chemistry against the Spurs. First, Kevin Knox found Mitchell Robinson for an alley-oop, then Robinson returned the favor with a nice feed to Knox for a slam.
Harrell rocks the rim
Montrezl Harrell has been a revelation for the Clippers this season. He's a hard worker and has tremendous athleticism, which allows him to make plays like this.
Isaac soars for the oop
Jonathan Isaac has been playing some strong basketball as of late, and he kept that up on Sunday against the Raptors. The highlight of his day was easily this big alley-oop out on the fastbreak.
Plumlee goes glass
Mason Plumlee isn't really a 3-point shooter, but he fired one up against the Clippers and got it to go thanks to the backboard.
