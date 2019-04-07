NBA scores, highlights, results: Nets beat Bucks to improve playoff standing; 76ers bounce back against Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks have already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference with the regular season winding down. However, the Brooklyn Nets were desperately searching for a victory after dropping four of their last five games. Entering the day tied with the Detroit Pistons for seventh place in the East and having the Miami Heat just one game behind Brooklyn, the Nets picked up a big win to help secure their position in the race for the postseason.

While many teams have started to rest players to prepare for the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled out a nearly full squad on Saturday night, and that was bad news for the Bulls. JJ Redick and Joel Embiid led the Sixers to an easy victory that snapped a three-game losing streak and brought them closer to clinching the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

NBA scores for Saturday, April 6

Brooklyn Nets 133, Milwaukee Bucks 128 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers 116, Chicago Bulls 96 (Box Score)

NBA schedule for Sunday, April 7

*All times Eastern

Embiid leads Sixers to victory

It might have been a surprise to see Joel Embiid on the court for the Sixers' matchup with the lowly Bulls, but he wasn't taking this game off. The big man led his squad to an easy victory, putting up 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in just 28 minutes.

Simmons goes coast-to-coast for the slam

Ben Simmons is pretty much unstoppable in transition, as the Bulls found out in the fourth quarter, when Simmons picked off a pass and went coast-to-coast for a slam.

Bledsoe goes behind the back, Brown slams

Eric Bledsoe and Sterling Brown ran the fast break to perfection early on against the Nets. The point guard drove hard to the basket, then dropped a nice pass behind his back to the trailing Brown, who rocked the rim.

Russell goes off for Brooklyn

D'Angelo Russell kept up his strong play this season with a big performance against the Bucks. The Nets point guard made 8-of-10 shots on his way to 18 points in the first two frames and kept it going for the rest of the night by finishing with 25 in the win.

Bledsoe shines for Milwaukee

While it ultimately came in a losing effort, Eric Bledsoe put on one of his best performances of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks by finishing the night with 33 points to go along with 11 assists.