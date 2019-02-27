NBA scores, highlights, results: Raptors demolish Celtics in East clash; Nikola Jokic, Nuggets take down Thunder

There may have only been three games on Tuesday night, but two of them were about as important as regular season games get.

In the first game of tonight's TNT doubleheader, we saw a clash between two of the Eastern Conference's most talented teams when the Celtics traveled north of the border to take on the Raptors. Unfortunately the game was a bit of a disappointment for fans, but not for Toronto. The Raptors absolutely throttled the Celtics in a game that was never close after the first quarter.

Later on, the action shifted out West to Denver for a showdown between the Thunder and Nuggets. As per usual, this matchup was an instant classic. This time, the Nuggets held off a furious push by the Thunder to secure another impressive win.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA, along with Wednesday's schedule.

Jokic, George duel in Denver

The Nuggets took down the Thunder on Tuesday night in a thrilling game that was highlighted by the play of two MVP candidates: Nikola Jokic and Paul George. The Serbian big man went for 36 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, while George put up 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals in defeat.

💦@Yg_Trece pic.twitter.com/oD6uYyAhji — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 27, 2019

Siakam leads Raptors' blowout over Celtics

Pascal Siakam is likely going to win this year's Most Improved Player award, and he showed why on Tuesday in a huge win over the Celtics. Siakam finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes.

.@pskills43 had another big night to lead the @Raptors past the Celtics! 🌶



📊: 25 PTS | 4 3PM | 8 REB#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/VX6coFDJyJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 27, 2019

George hits from half-court

Paul George missed all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half, but he still had the confidence to launch one from half-court at the end of the third quarter. And what do you know, it went down.

Robinson joins elite company

The Knicks made a major comeback to take down the Magic on Tuesday night, and one of the main reasons was the play of rookie big man Mitchell Robinson. He finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks to become just the third rookie in 25 years to put up a double-double with five-plus blocks in consecutive games, joining Yao Ming and Tim Duncan.

Lowry cashes out from deep

The Raptors went on a huge 18-0 run in the second quarter against the Celtics, which was highlighted by this deep 3 from Kyle Lowry.

Gordon, Vucevic shine in first half

The Magic need a win in their matchup with the lowly Knicks, and they got off to a good start thanks to Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic. The duo combined for 31 points in the first half.

HALFTIME on #NBA League Pass: #PureMagic 61#NewYorkForever 56



Aaron Gordon: 16 PTS (5/8 FG)

Nikola Vucevic: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/OnV1ev1jZR — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2019



