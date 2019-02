There may only be three games on this Tuesday night, but two of them are about as important as regular season games get.

In the first game of tonight's TNT doubleheader, we got a clash between two of the Eastern Conference's most talented teams when the Celtics traveled north of the border to take on the Raptors. Unfortunately the game was a bit of a disappointment for fans, but not for Toronto. The Raptors absolutely throttled the Celtics in a game that was never close after the first quarter.

Then, later on, we'll head out to Denver for a showdown between two of the Western Conference's best squads, as the Nuggets host the Thunder.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 26



*All times Eastern

Siakam leads Raptors' blowout over Celtics

Pascal Siakam is likely going to win this year's Most Improved Player award, and he showed why on Tuesday in a huge win over the Celtics. Siakam finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes.

.@pskills43 had another big night to lead the @Raptors past the Celtics! 🌶



📊: 25 PTS | 4 3PM | 8 REB

Lowry cashes out from deep

The Raptors went on a huge 18-0 run in the second quarter against the Celtics, which was highlighted by this deep 3 from Kyle Lowry.

Gordon and Vucevic shine in first half

The Magic need a win in their matchup with the lowly Knicks, and they got off to a good start thanks to Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic. The duo combined for 31 points in the first half.

HALFTIME on #NBA League Pass: #PureMagic 61#NewYorkForever 56



Aaron Gordon: 16 PTS (5/8 FG)

Aaron Gordon: 16 PTS (5/8 FG)

Nikola Vucevic: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Celtics try to bounce back

The Celtics' strange season continued over the weekend when they were soundly defeated by the Bulls. It was their second straight loss, and brought even more questions about their outlook coming down the stretch and heading into the playoffs. They've proven their abilities against the East's best teams so far this season though, and should come ready to play on Tuesday against the Raptors. But will some extra effort be enough?