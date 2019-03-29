NBA scores, highlights, results: Rockets dominate Nuggets in battle of West contenders; Bucks take down Clippers

Despite March Madness being in full effect, the NBA schedule was still very heavy on Thursday night.

As we enter the close of the regular season, eight games took place on Thursday night. We led off with several Eastern Conference games, which each had playoff implications. However, things got really interesting when the Houston Rockets dominated the Denver Nuggets in a match-up of two elite Western Conference playoff teams.

Also, entering the evening, the Los Angeles Clippers had won six straight games, but the Milwaukee Bucks put an end to that streak with a win in Milwaukee.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's NBA action, along with Friday's schedule.

Harden sinks Nuggets

If this was a playoff preview, the Nuggets should be concerned. James Harden was his normal unstoppable self, leading the Rockets to a big win with 38 points, six rebounds and six assists.

James Harden (38 PTS) was 🔒 in tonight in Houston!

Middleton scores season-high to beat Clips

Khris Middleton had it going on Thursday night. The All-Star scored a season-high 39 points as his Bucks took down a short-handed Clippers team at home.

K-Midd was MONEY in the WIN!!



K-Midd was MONEY in the WIN!!

📊 SEASON-HIGH 39 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST | 64% FG

Dragic gets second career triple-double

Goran Dragic has battled injuries all season long, but he got some extra opportunity on Thursday as the Heat were missing a few key players. Dragic made the most of it, putting together his second career triple-double with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the win over the Mavericks.

Goran Dragic put up his second-career triple-double in the @MiamiHEAT's win! 🐉



Goran Dragic put up his second-career triple-double in the @MiamiHEAT's win! 🐉

📊: 23 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST

Spurs retire Ginobili's jersey

Manu Ginobili is an basketball legend, and the Spurs honored him on Thursday night by retiring his jersey in a touching ceremony.

“There’s never been another Manu, nor will there ever be.”



"There's never been another Manu, nor will there ever be."

The @spurs honor @manuginobili on the night of his jersey retirement.

Embiid dominates Nets



The Sixers had lost two straight games entering Thursday night, but All-Star center Joel Embiid wasn't about to let the streak stretch to three. Embiid dominated the visiting Nets to the tune of 39 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

.@joelembiid scores 39 points, grabs 13 boards and records 6 assists in the win over Brooklyn!

Cauley-Stein posterizes Okafor

It was the wrong place at the wrong time for Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor, who ended up on the wrong end of a Willie Cauley-Stein poster on Thursday night.

Isaac deposits put-back dunk

In the second quarter, Terrence Ross tried to hit a shot on a drive. While it didn't go down, Jonathan Isaac was on the case and deposited a ferocious put-back slam dunk.

Marjanovic showing his range

Boban Marjanovic is definitely one of the biggest fan favorites around the NBA. In the first half against the Nets, Marjanovic knocked down his second career 3-pointer.

Embiid, Simmons connect on alley-oop

The Sixers were clicking on all cylinders in the early going against the Nets. On this play, Joel Embiid tossed a lob to Ben Simmons, who slammed it home with one hand.

Jazz clinch playoff spot with Kings loss



Considering we're entering the last couple of weeks of the NBA regular season, we're now coming across playoff scenarios. One of them includes the Utah Jazz. With the Sacramento Kings loss on Thursday to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Jazz clinched a spot in the 2019 NBA playoffs.