NBA scores, highlights, results: Russell Westbrook goes 20-20-20; Warriors crush Nuggets in West showdown

There were only four games in the NBA on Tuesday night, but they gave us plenty to talk about.

First up, Russell Westbrook made history in the Thunder's win over the Lakers by becoming just the second player in NBA history to have at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game.

Later on, the Spurs got a big win over the Hawks as they also battle for seeding in the West. Likewise, the Rockets cruised past the Kings to bolster their position in the West standings.

Finally, in the night's main event, the Warriors made a big statement by crushing the Nuggets to strengthen their grip on the No. 1 seed in the West.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 2

Oklahoma City Thunder 119, Los Angeles Lakers 103 (Box Score)



San Antonio Spurs 117, Atlanta Hawks 111 (Box Score)



Houston Rockets 130, Sacramento Kings 105 (Box Score)



Golden State Warriors 116, Denver Nuggets 102 (Box Score)



NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 3

Russ goes 20-20-20

Russell Westbrook made history on Tuesday night, becoming just the second player to record a 20-20-20 game. He finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists to lead his Thunder to a vital victory over the visiting Lakers.

Harden powers Rockets' win over Kings

In what has been a rare occasion this season, James Harden was overshadowed on Tuesday night due to Westbrook's historic performance. But the Rockets' star still put up a huge game, finishing with 36 points and 10 assists to lead the Rockets past the Kings for an important win.

Cousins has strong game in Warriors' dominant performance

The Warriors made a big statement on Tuesday night, running the Nuggets out of the gym with a performance that made it clear they're still on top in the West. Leading the way was the newest piece of their puzzle, DeMarcus Cousins. The big man put up 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in one of his best games of the season.

Rockets get hot from downtown

James Harden and the Rockets are a 3-point machine, and they had everything working to perfection against the Kings. They knocked down a whopping 26 3s in their victory, tying the NBA record for 3s in a game that they set earlier this season.

The @HoustonRockets knocked down 26 3PM tonight, tying an NBA record they previously set on Dec. 19, 2018 this season! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ixfQkiqSop — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2019

Steph shows off his dribbling skills

Steph Curry has some of the best handles on the league, and he put them on display early against the Nuggets. Using some slick moves, he faked out the defense and got Alfonzo McKinnie a wide open 3.

DeRozan leads Spurs to big win

Like the Thunder, the Spurs need every win they can get as they chase a better seed in the West playoffs. They got one on Tuesday night over the Hawks, and did so thanks to the strong play of DeMar DeRozan. Their leading man finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory.

House goes strong to the rim

Danuel House got himself on the nightly highlight reel with a thunderous slam. Driving down a wide open lane, House cocked it back and rocked the rim.

George gets loose in transition

Paul George got fancy on the fast break against the Lakers. After picking off a pass, George found himself all alone on the other end, and took advantage to throw down a reverse 360 slam.

Warriors blitz Nuggets for West top spot



For the third consecutive meeting, the Golden State Warriors thumped the Denver Nuggets -- their main competition for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference -- 116-99, winning the season series 3-1 and sending yet another message in the process. After taking just 11 shots combined in two games last week, Kevin Durant was flawless offensively on Tuesday -- seamlessly blending his newfound penchant for facilitating with his old-school repertoire, and punctuating it with thunderous dunks that nearly blew the roof off of Oracle Arena.