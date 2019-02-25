NBA scores, highlights, results: Steph Curry returns home to Charlotte as Warriors face Hornets

After just three games on Sunday, the NBA is kicking into high gear on Monday night. There are 11 games in store this evening, which should mean plenty of excitement.

To start the night, a number of Western Conference teams will make their way across the country, as the Trail Blazers visit the Cavaliers, the Warriors take on the Hornets and the Suns battle the Heat. Plus, we'll get an interesting matchup between the Spurs and Nets.

Later on, the Sixers will face the Pelicans, and the Lakers will try to bounce back from a bad loss in their contest with the Grizzlies. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns should be back in the lineup after a scary car accident when the Timberwolves face the Kings.

Finally, to close the night, the Mavericks will be in Los Angeles to face the Clippers.

NBA schedule for Monday, Feb. 25

*All times Eastern

Curry returns home to face Hornets

Steph Curry just had a homecoming earlier this month during All-Star Weekend, but now he'll be back in Charlotte again on Monday night when the Warriors take on the Hornets. Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, will try to help the Warriors bounce back from their defeat over the weekend to the Rockets. Golden State hasn't lost consecutive games since just after Christmas.