NBA scores, highlights, results: Trae Young beats Bucks in OT with crazy winner; Warriors, Nuggets eye West's top seed

There is no shortage of NBA action on the second-to-last Sunday of the 2018-19 regular season.

In a matchup between two teams that generated their fair share of headlines over the course of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James won't be in action, however, as the Lakers decided to shut him down for the remainder of the season. Anthony Davis is probable to play for the Pelicans after missing two straight games with a sore back. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so the outcome won't mean much in the standings but both sides will be playing for pride.

Later in the evening, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will host Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams have something to play for, as the Warriors are in the midst of a battle for the top seed in the West with the upstart Denver Nuggets, who take on the Wizards at home. The Warriors and Nuggets enter Sunday with identical records, so with a Warriors win and a Nuggets loss, the Warriors will take a slight lead in the standings, and vice versa. As for the Hornets, they haven't yet been officially eliminated from the playoff picture in the East.

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 31

*All times Eastern

Young comes up clutch for Hawks

Trae Young didn't have a good shooting day on Sunday afternoon, but he made big shots when they mattered. The rookie point guard hit a go-ahead floater with just 6.6 seconds left to put the Hawks ahead by one. Then, after a Sterling Brown bucket gave the Bucks the lead, Young hit a wild game-winner at the buzzer. Young only made five shots on the day, but hit the two biggest he took. He finished with 12 points and 16 assists.

Milwaukee was on fire early in Atlanta

Even without their two All-Stars in the lineup, the Bucks were absolutely on fire early on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. They connected on 10 3s in the first quarter. That mark was an NBA season-high for 3-pointers made in a quarter.

Middleton a surprise scratch vs. Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks were without both of their All-Stars against the Hawks on Sunday, as Khris Middleton was a late scratch from the active roster for the contest due to groin soreness. The Bucks are undoubtedly feeling the wear and tear of the NBA season at this point in time, so they are likely looking to get some needed rest for their key contributors prior to their upcoming playoff push.

Sore ankle sidelines Giannis again

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their top player when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon, as MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of the game. Antetokounmpo re-injured his sore right ankle during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks obviously want Giannis as healthy as possible for their upcoming playoff push, so he's getting the day off on Sunday.