NBA scores, highlights, results: Trae Young beats Bucks in OT with crazy winner; Warriors take over top seed in West

There was no shortage of NBA action on the second-to-last Sunday of the 2018-19 regular season.

Things got off to a wild start, with two late game-winners in the first two games. First, Trae Young hit a wild buzzer beater to lift the Hawks over the Bucks. Then, just a few hours later, Dwight Powell's go-ahead slam with less than 30 seconds to play put the Mavericks past the Thunder.

Later in the evening, the defending champion Warriors cruised to a dominant win over the Hornets in a game that they desperately need to win. With the Nuggets falling to the Wizards, the Warriors now own a one-game lead over the Nuggets and the two teams will do battle this coming Tuesday.

Hield paces Kings in win

Sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield was the driving force in the Kings win over the Spurs as he scored 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting. While Sacramento is out of the playoff race, they were able to come up with a huge win over a team that is postseason bound in San Antonio.

Buddy Buckets dropped 2️⃣6️⃣ in a historic win in San Antonio!@buddyhield | 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qfsz7OiE6A — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 1, 2019

Brown records career-high 24 points against Nuggets

Wizards rookie Troy Brown Jr. had himself a night in a big win over the Nuggets. Brown scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting to pace his team.

Troy Brown Jr. went to WORK against Denver and notched a career-high 24 points. 🔥🔥🔥@Troy_Brown33 | #WizNuggets pic.twitter.com/iotkZMAXMM — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 1, 2019

Durant throws down easy slam

All-Star forward Kevin Durant made it look easy on this slam dunk against the Hornets. Durant was one of six Warriors to finish in double figures in the team's dominant win.

Cousins ejected for hitting Hernangomez

DeMarcus Cousins received an early exit during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Hornets. Cousins made contact with the head of Wily Hernangomez and was assessed with a flagrant-2 foul, which resulted in an ejection.

Boogie ejected from the game after the contact to the head of Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/iF41C1MUfk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2019

Rudy goes strong to the rim

Rudy Gay is pretty low-key these days, but he's still more than capable of dunking on your head if you aren't careful, as Nemanja Bjelica found out firsthand on Sunday.

JaVale extends for the slam

JaVale McGee used his long wingspan to throw down an impressive slam against the Pelicans. Out on the break, he took the pass from Rajon Rondo and extended all the way to the rim.

Powell slams home game-winner

The Mavericks don't have much to play for at this point in the season, but the guys on the floor aren't giving up. On Sunday afternoon they took down the Thunder on the road, and did so thanks to a late dunk from Dwight Powell. The big man slammed one home to give the Mavs the lead for good with just 21 seconds to go.

JALEN TO DWIGHT FOR THE GO-AHEAD JAM! pic.twitter.com/pc6LkAimPO — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 31, 2019

Young comes up clutch for Hawks

Trae Young didn't have a good shooting day on Sunday afternoon, but he made big shots when they mattered. The rookie point guard hit a go-ahead floater with just 6.6 seconds left to put the Hawks ahead by one. Then, after a Sterling Brown bucket gave the Bucks the lead, Young hit a wild game-winner at the buzzer. Young only made five shots on the day, but hit the two biggest he took. He finished with 12 points and 16 assists.

Westbrook gets 30th triple-double

Russell Westbrook registered his 30th triple-double of the season on Sunday afternoon. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, though it wasn't enough, as the Thunder fell to the Mavericks in a bad loss.

Russ threadin' the needle. Thunder slices 14-point Mavs lead to 2 at halftime. #ThunderUP pic.twitter.com/OjAaxgVLXD — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 31, 2019

DFS slams home the lob

Dorian Finney-Smith showed off his athleticism early in the second quarter against the Thunder. Rolling to the rim off a little back screen, he went way up to throw down the lob from Trey Burke.

Milwaukee was on fire early in Atlanta

Even without their two All-Stars in the lineup, the Bucks were absolutely on fire early on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. They connected on 10 3s in the first quarter. That mark was an NBA season-high for 3-pointers made in a quarter.

Bucks' Middleton, Giannis sit out

The Milwaukee Bucks were without both of their All-Stars against the Hawks on Sunday, as Khris Middleton was a late scratch from the active roster for the contest because of groin soreness. He joined MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out after he re-injured his sore right ankle during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are undoubtedly feeling the wear and tear of the NBA season at this point in time, so they are likely looking to get some needed rest for their key contributors prior to their upcoming playoff push.