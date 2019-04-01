NBA scores, highlights, results: Trae Young beats Bucks in OT with crazy winner; Warriors take over top seed in West
There were seven games of NBA action on Sunday
There was no shortage of NBA action on the second-to-last Sunday of the 2018-19 regular season.
Things got off to a wild start, with two late game-winners in the first two games. First, Trae Young hit a wild buzzer beater to lift the Hawks over the Bucks. Then, just a few hours later, Dwight Powell's go-ahead slam with less than 30 seconds to play put the Mavericks past the Thunder.
Later in the evening, the defending champion Warriors cruised to a dominant win over the Hornets in a game that they desperately need to win. With the Nuggets falling to the Wizards, the Warriors now own a one-game lead over the Nuggets and the two teams will do battle this coming Tuesday.
NBA schedule for Sunday, March 31
*All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks 136, Milwaukee Bucks 135 -- OT (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 106, Oklahoma City Thunder 103 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 130, New Orleans Pelicans 102 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 113, San Antonio Spurs 106 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 95 Denver Nuggets 90 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 137, Charlotte Hornets 90 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 113, Memphis Grizzlies 96 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Monday, April 1
*All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Hield paces Kings in win
Sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield was the driving force in the Kings win over the Spurs as he scored 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting. While Sacramento is out of the playoff race, they were able to come up with a huge win over a team that is postseason bound in San Antonio.
Brown records career-high 24 points against Nuggets
Wizards rookie Troy Brown Jr. had himself a night in a big win over the Nuggets. Brown scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting to pace his team.
Durant throws down easy slam
All-Star forward Kevin Durant made it look easy on this slam dunk against the Hornets. Durant was one of six Warriors to finish in double figures in the team's dominant win.
Cousins ejected for hitting Hernangomez
DeMarcus Cousins received an early exit during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Hornets. Cousins made contact with the head of Wily Hernangomez and was assessed with a flagrant-2 foul, which resulted in an ejection.
Rudy goes strong to the rim
Rudy Gay is pretty low-key these days, but he's still more than capable of dunking on your head if you aren't careful, as Nemanja Bjelica found out firsthand on Sunday.
JaVale extends for the slam
JaVale McGee used his long wingspan to throw down an impressive slam against the Pelicans. Out on the break, he took the pass from Rajon Rondo and extended all the way to the rim.
Powell slams home game-winner
The Mavericks don't have much to play for at this point in the season, but the guys on the floor aren't giving up. On Sunday afternoon they took down the Thunder on the road, and did so thanks to a late dunk from Dwight Powell. The big man slammed one home to give the Mavs the lead for good with just 21 seconds to go.
Young comes up clutch for Hawks
Trae Young didn't have a good shooting day on Sunday afternoon, but he made big shots when they mattered. The rookie point guard hit a go-ahead floater with just 6.6 seconds left to put the Hawks ahead by one. Then, after a Sterling Brown bucket gave the Bucks the lead, Young hit a wild game-winner at the buzzer. Young only made five shots on the day, but hit the two biggest he took. He finished with 12 points and 16 assists.
Westbrook gets 30th triple-double
Russell Westbrook registered his 30th triple-double of the season on Sunday afternoon. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, though it wasn't enough, as the Thunder fell to the Mavericks in a bad loss.
DFS slams home the lob
Dorian Finney-Smith showed off his athleticism early in the second quarter against the Thunder. Rolling to the rim off a little back screen, he went way up to throw down the lob from Trey Burke.
Milwaukee was on fire early in Atlanta
Even without their two All-Stars in the lineup, the Bucks were absolutely on fire early on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. They connected on 10 3s in the first quarter. That mark was an NBA season-high for 3-pointers made in a quarter.
Bucks' Middleton, Giannis sit out
The Milwaukee Bucks were without both of their All-Stars against the Hawks on Sunday, as Khris Middleton was a late scratch from the active roster for the contest because of groin soreness. He joined MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out after he re-injured his sore right ankle during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are undoubtedly feeling the wear and tear of the NBA season at this point in time, so they are likely looking to get some needed rest for their key contributors prior to their upcoming playoff push.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Porzingis' lawyer responds to rape claim
There are conflicting reports about whether or not the Mavericks knew about the allegations...
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for March 31
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Report: Giannis may return on road trip
The Bucks are close to locking up the top spot in the East, and having their star only hel...
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA offered a nine-game slate on Saturday