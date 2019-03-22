NBA scores, highlights, results: Warriors top Pacers, hold onto first place in West; Nuggets beat Wizards in D.C.
There were six games around the NBA on Thursday night
While a lot of basketball fans were paying attention to the first round of March Madness, true die-hard NBA fans still watched the Association's six-game slate on Thursday night.
The Denver Nuggets took care of business against the Washington Wizards in their bid to regain control of the top spot in the West. However, in order for the Nuggets to grab that top spot, they needed the Warriors to lose their game against the Indiana Pacers, and that didn't happen.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's NBA action, along with Friday's schedule.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 21
- Charlotte Hornets 113, Minnesota Timberwolves 106 (Box score)
- Denver Nuggets 113, Washington Wizards 108 . (Box score)
- Atlanta Hawks 117, Utah Jazz 114 (Box score)
- Detroit Pistons 118, Phoenix Suns 98 (Box score)
- Sacramento Kings 116, Dallas Mavericks 100 (Box score)
- Golden State Warriors 112, Indiana Pacers 89 (Box score)
NBA schedule for Friday, March 22
*All times Eastern
- Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets, 8:00 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Bogut receives warm welcome from Warriors fans
Andrew Bogut played in his first home game with Golden State since re-signing with the team earlier this month, and he was given a warm welcome by Warriors fans as the Dubs host the Pacers. Bogut previously played with the Warriors from 2012 to 2016 and was a member of their 2015 championship team.
Bridges skies for monster slam
Rookie Miles Bridges has had a knack for rocking the rim early in his NBA career. In the second quarter against the Timberwolves, Bridges beat everyone down the court and threw down a monstrous one-handed slam dunk.
Young finishes insane reverse layup
Trae Young can be absolutely dazzling on the basketball court. Young certainly showed why as he drove the baseline against the Jazz and finished an insane reverse layup.
Wiggins spins and throws down slam
Andrew Wiggins put his athleticism on display against the Hornets. In the opening quarter, Wiggins spun away from Frank Kaminsky and threw down a huge slam dunk.
Suns' Oubre Jr. (thumb) out for rest of season
It's a good thing the Suns aren't contenders, because they just lost one of their best players. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kelly Oubre Jr. is out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to a thumb injury.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Pacers at Warriors
Golden State hosts Indiana in a battle of playoff teams from opposite conferences
-
Elbow injury likely to end Rose's season
The veteran has been one of the lone bright spots for a Minnesota team that endured plenty...
-
Russell's next step after breakout year
Also in the notebook: Josh Okogie's defense on James Harden, Giannis Antetounmpo's 3-point...
-
Collison: OKC should retire K.D. jersey
'Mr. Thunder' on Durant's time in OKC: 'He's meant a ton to Thunder basketball and spent a...
-
Report: Fredette to sign with Suns
The former National Player of the Year is making his return to the NBA once he receives clearance...
-
Star Index: Bucks make Giannis' MVP case
Also, Joel Embiid one-ups Giannis in their showdown while D'Angelo Russell, Nets make hist...