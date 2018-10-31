NBA scores, highlights: Rockets' downward spiral continues with loss to Blazers; Kawhi, Raptors beat 76ers

Once again there were plenty of games to choose from on this fine Tuesday night, with eight games in the books, including a number of intriguing matchups.

In the Eastern Conference, the Raptors bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating another of the conference's elite teams, the 76ers. Additionally, the Pistons nearly got revenge for the blowout loss they suffered to the Celtics last week when the two teams meet in Boston, but ended up losing a close one.

Later on, there were a few interesting Western Conference showdowns, highlighted by the Trail Blazers handing the Rockets their fifth loss in six games.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's games.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Oct. 30

Raptors beat East foe

There's a pretty good chance the Raptors and 76ers will meet at some point in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and we just got a nice preview. The Raptors pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks to 31 points from Kawhi Leonard and a career-high 15 rebounds from Pascal Siakam. Toronto improves to 7-1 while the Sixers fall to 4-4.

Kawhi turns defense into offense on the break! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/fbmtIYA6bU — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2018

Simmons gets triple-double ... with turnovers

Glancing at the box score you'd think Ben Simmons just put up another one of his trademark triple-doubles, but upon second look you'll notice his third double-digit total came in a dubious category: turnovers. Simmons coughed the ball up a career-high 11 times as Leonard gave him fits all night. He had never turned the ball over more than seven times in a game before Tuesday.

Ben Simmons joins James Harden as the only players to record a triple-double vs the #Raptors.....but with one of the categories being Turnovers — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 31, 2018

Rockets looking for answers

Houston won 65 games last season, and so far this year they've won ... one. The Rockets struggled once again without James Harden in the lineup, getting blown out by the Trail Blazers at home. The latest loss, bringing their record to 1-5, left coach Mike D'Antoni searching for answers.

Coach Mike D’Antoni on state of the 1-5 Rockets: I don’t have a lot of answers right now...we’re not playing well. We’re going to have to get in a room and do some talking and figure this out...We’ve lost our swagger and are on our heels. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) October 31, 2018

Kyrie shakes and scores

Kyrie Irving hasn't had the best start to the season on the offensive end, but he looked pretty good in the opening minutes against the Pistons. Check out this series of fancy dribbling moves before a nice scoop layup.

Embiid rocks the rim

Joel Embiid is one of the most unique big men in the league thanks to his combination of size and athleticism. Few big men can make the moves he does on a regular basis -- moves such as powerful jams like this.

Westbrook clowns Beverley

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley don't have the best relationship, dating back to an incident in 2013 in which the two collided and Westbrook tore his meniscus. As Tuesday night's matchup shows, Westbrook hasn't gotten over it, as he taunted Beverley after scoring on him in the post.

Jackson gets the trick shot to go ahead of Halloween

Reggie Jackson ended the first half against the Celtics in style by flinging in a 3-pointer while falling out of bounds. It appears as though he was just trying to draw a foul, but even though he didn't get the call, he got the bucket.

Hood hammers one home over Len

Rodney Hood showed off his athleticism and dunking ability early on against the Hawks. Driving in from the wing, Hood launched himself into the air and hammered home a lefty slam over Alex Len.

Diallo soars for the fastbreak slam



Hamidou Diallo might not be one of the most well-known rookies, but if he keeps making plays like this, he could become a lot more familiar to fans across the league.