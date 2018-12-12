NBA scores, highlights: Rockets end three-game losing streak; Raptors, Clippers meet in Los Angeles

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a busy Monday night which saw the final matchup between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, we're slowing down a bit on this Tuesday. There are just three games on the schedule, but they include some interesting matchups.

To start the night, the Rockets held off a late comeback attempt by the Trail Blazers to end their three-game losing streak. Then, the Spurs cooled down the Suns to hand the team from Phoenix their 10th loss in a row.

Finally, we'll close the night with two of the league's top teams going head-to-head when the Raptors take on the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action:

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 11

*All times Eastern

Houston Rockets 111, Portland Trail Blazers 104 (Box Score)



San Antonio Spurs 111, Phoenix Suns 86 (Box Score)



Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)

Rockets bench comes up big to end three-game losing streak

Every win matters in the crowded Western Conference, and the Rockets got an important one on Tuesday night. Not only did they end their three-game losing streak, but they beat another potential playoff team in the Trail Blazers. James Harden scored 29 points and Chris Paul (barely) recorded a triple-double, but it was the bench that led the way, as Danuel House, Nene and Gerald Green combined for 35 points and turned the game around.

Spurs make easy work of Suns for third win in a row

The Spurs didn't have to work too hard for their third straight win, as they dispatched the lowly Suns by 25 points. It was the Suns' 10th loss in a row. All eleven Spurs who got into the game scored, and five different players scored in double-figures. Bryn Forbes led the way, recording his first career double-double with 24 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

In the process, Gregg Popovich moved into fourth place on the all-time coaching win list, passing Pat Riley.

Congrats to @spurs Coach Gregg Popovich for moving up to 4th on the ALL-TIME WINS list! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/oJpODG6wW0 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2018





Gay gets it done on both ends

Rudy Gay has been a highlight machine the last few days, and he added another clip against the Suns. First, he rose up for an emphatic rejection on Josh Jackson, then went coast-to-coast for a layup on the other end.

Rudy Gay DENIES it at the rim and converts on the other end! 💪🚫



End of Q1 on #NBA League Pass:#GoSpursGo 29#TimeToRise 20



💻📱: https://t.co/L3VurkatG8 pic.twitter.com/OBZJBwk1i7 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2018

Gordon fakes and finishes

Eric Gordon has turned into a high-volume 3-point shooter in recent years, but he can still get to the basket, as he proved against the Trail Blazers. Driving inside, he used a nice ball-fake to freeze the defense and finish at the rim.

Rockets try to end three-game skid vs. Trail Blazers

The Rockets' mini-turnaround about a month ago turned out to be completely fraudulent, and they've once again fallen apart. Currently on a three-game losing streak, they've dropped seven of their last nine games, and are no in second-last place in the West. No one is running away with things there, and the bottom of the playoff picture looks shaky, so there's still time for the Rockets to turn things around, but we'll need to see some signs of life from them soon. They'll get a chance to earn an important win on Tuesday when they welcome the Trail Blazers.