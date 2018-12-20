NBA scores, highlights: Rockets eye sixth straight win; ex-Clipper DeAndre Jordan returns to Los Angeles
A two-game slate highlights Thursday's NBA schedule
Two games will have center stage on Thursday night as the Houston Rockets travel to Miami to play the Heat and the Dallas Mavericks travel to Los Angeles to play the Clippers.
James Harden and the Rockets are looking for their sixth straight win after a 10-14 start to the season when they take on the depleted Heat, who are without Goran Dragic for two months after he underwent knee surgery.
In the nightcap, Mavs big man DeAndre Jordan will be making his return to Staples Center for the first time to face the Clippers after leaving his original franchise over the offseason.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 20
*All times Eastern
Rockets look for another win after record 26 treys
Despite their rough start to the season, the Rockets are starting to look more like the team that won 65 games last season. They converted on a record 26 treys in last night's win over the Washington Wizards and are looking for their sixth straight win as they visit the Heat.
And in honor of Harden's infamous double step-back from Monday's win over the Utah Jazz, here's a nice video of the reigning MVP as he travels to South Beach.
DeAndre questionable (illness) against Clippers
In what would be an absolute downer, Jordan is questionable to play versus his former team due to an illness, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
