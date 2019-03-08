NBA scores, highlights: Rockets host Joel Embiid-less 76ers; Warriors, Nuggets clash in West battle

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference all season long, but they've been forced to play their last seven games without All-Star center Joel Embiid and that will continue on Friday at the Houston Rockets. Ben Simmons is also battling a stomach virus as the Rockets will try to avenge a January loss in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the top two seeds in the Western Conference will be doing battle when the Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets. It's been a rough week for the defending champions as they've lost three of their last four games, including a 128-95 decision to the Boston Celtics earlier this week. On the other hand, the Nuggets are looking to make a run at the top seed and trail by just one game.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 8

*All times Eastern