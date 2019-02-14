NBA scores, highlights: Rockets' James Harden extends 30-point streak; Kerr gets ejected as Blazers beat Warriors
There were 11 games on the schedule for Wednesday night
Welcome back to another busy night of NBA action. It was the last night of play before the All-Star break for most teams and there were 11 games on the schedule, which meant no shortage of entertainment.
To start things out, Giannis Antetokounmpo put together an MVP performance to help the Bucks stop the Pacers' six-game winning streak, while the Celtics took care of the Pistons to win again without Kyrie Irving. Plus, the Nets outlasted the Cavaliers in a triple-overtime thriller.
Also, James Harden extended his 30-point streak to 31 games as the Rockets take on the Timberwolves. Plus, the Nuggets beat the Kings on a last-second tip in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff series in the West.
Finally, to close the night, the Trail Blazers took down the Warriors in a Western Conference showdown.
Here's all you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 13
- Brooklyn Nets 148 Cleveland Cavaliers 139 (Box Score) -- 3OT
- Milwaukee Bucks 106, Indiana Pacers 97 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 129, Washington Wizards 120 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 118, Detroit Pistons 110 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 126, New York Knicks 111 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Houston Rockets 112 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 122, Memphis Grizzlies 110 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 112, Dallas Mavericks 101 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 120, Sacramento Kings 118 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 134, Phoenix Suns 107 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 129, Golden State Warriors 107 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 14
*All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Harden extends scoring streak
It didn't take James Harden long to make history on Wednesday night. The Rockets guard surpassed the 30-point mark against the Timberwolves early in the third quarter, and he did so in style, converting a four-point play. That makes it 31 straight games with at least 30 points for Harden, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest such streak in NBA history.
Kerr goes ballistic, gets ejected
Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Blazers, and let's just say Steve Kerr didn't agree. He want on an all-time tirade, more than earning his ejection.
Jokic tips in game-winner, ties Michael Jordan
It's not always pretty, but it's certainly effective. Nikola Jokic tipped in his own miss with less than a second left to lift the Nuggets over the Kings in Denver. He also notched his 28th career triple-double with 20 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists, tying Michael Jordan on the all-time list.
Giannis puts together crazy triple-double
Giannis Antetokounmpo made an MVP-level statement on Wednesday night against the Pacers. The team from Indianapolis came into the night having won six games in a row, but they left with a loss thanks to the Greek Freak. Giannis put up 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists to record a ridiculous triple-double.
Siakam puts up new career-high
Pascal Siakam is no longer flying under the radar. The Raptors forward put together yet another big night on Wednesday, going for a career-high 44 points, as well as 10 rebounds and three blocks. The Raptors needed all of them too, as they snuck past the Wizards without Kawhi Leonard.
Knox posterizes Simmons
People in New York are excited about the future of Knicks rookie Kevin Knox, and it's easy to see why with ridiculous plays like this poster dunk over reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.
Chriss drops the hammer
Marquese Chriss is taking advantage of his increased playing time since being traded to Cleveland. Late in the fourth quarter against the Nets, he drove inside for a ridiculous slam.
Carroll forces triple-overtime
There was all sorts of free basketball in Cleveland on Wednesday night. A big reason for that was DeMarre Carroll, who drilled a buzzer beater at the end of second overtime to force a third extra frame.
Emotional Isaiah makes debut
Isaiah Thomas took the court for the first time in eleven months on Wednesday following hip surgery. He fought through emotions before the game as he discussed his return.
