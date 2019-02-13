NBA scores, highlights: Rockets' James Harden looks to extend 30-point streak; red-hot Pacers face Bucks
There are 11 games on the schedule for Wednesday night
Welcome back to another busy night of NBA action. The last night of play before the All-Star break for most teams, there are 11 games on the schedule, which should mean no shortage of entertainment.
To start things out, the Pacers will try to extend their six-game winning streak when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Celtics will try to win again without Kyrie Irving when they face the Pistons.
Also, James Harden will try to extend his historic 30-point streak to 31 games when the Rockets take on the Timberwolves. Plus, the Kings will take on the Nuggets in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff series in the West.
Finally, to close the night, the Trail Blazers will host the Warriors in a Western Conference showdown.
Here's all you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 13
*All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Harden tries to run scoring streak to 31 games
James Harden's remarkable scoring streak nearly came to an end earlier this week. He needed a late flurry to get to 30 points on Monday night, and just barely got there with a 3-pointer in the final minute. Still, he finished with 31 points to make it 30 games in a row with at least 30 points. On Wednesday night, he'll try to make sure the streak keeps going into the All-Star break. Facing a Timberwolves team that has been poor defensively so far this season, he should have a good chance.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers matchup 10,000...
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
Report: Kanter, Blazers agree to deal
Kanter was bought out by the Knicks following the trade deadline
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA buyout market: Top players available
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the...
-
Nets vs. Cavaliers odds, pick, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Cavs game 10,000 times...