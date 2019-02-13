NBA scores, highlights: Rockets' James Harden looks to extend 30-point streak; red-hot Pacers face Bucks

Welcome back to another busy night of NBA action. The last night of play before the All-Star break for most teams, there are 11 games on the schedule, which should mean no shortage of entertainment.

To start things out, the Pacers will try to extend their six-game winning streak when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Celtics will try to win again without Kyrie Irving when they face the Pistons.

Also, James Harden will try to extend his historic 30-point streak to 31 games when the Rockets take on the Timberwolves. Plus, the Kings will take on the Nuggets in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff series in the West.

Finally, to close the night, the Trail Blazers will host the Warriors in a Western Conference showdown.

Here's all you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 13

*All times Eastern

Harden tries to run scoring streak to 31 games

James Harden's remarkable scoring streak nearly came to an end earlier this week. He needed a late flurry to get to 30 points on Monday night, and just barely got there with a 3-pointer in the final minute. Still, he finished with 31 points to make it 30 games in a row with at least 30 points. On Wednesday night, he'll try to make sure the streak keeps going into the All-Star break. Facing a Timberwolves team that has been poor defensively so far this season, he should have a good chance.