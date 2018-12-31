NBA scores, highlights: Rockets look to continue winning ways; Thunder get rematch with Mavericks

If you feel like ringing in the new year with some hoops you're in luck, as there are seven games of NBA action on the final day of 2018.

Things start off with the Hawks heading to Indiana to take on the Pacers in the afternoon and the festivities will be capped when the struggling Suns host the defending-champion Warriors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. In between the tip times of those two contests, the Hornets will host the Magic, the Celtics will take on the Spurs in San Antonio, the Rockets - who have won four straight games - will host the Grizzlies, the Pelicans will host the Timberwolves, and the Thunder will get another shot at the Mavericks, who beat them by two on Sunday night.

NBA schedule for Monday, Dec. 31

All times Eastern

Iguodala fined $25,000 by the NBA

The Golden State Warriors will be back in action this evening but one member of their roster, Andre Iguodala, will find his bank account to be a bit lighter by the time he takes the floor as the veteran forward was fined $25,000 on Monday afternoon for "recklessly" throwing the ball into the spectator area in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.