NBA scores, highlights: Rockets look to get back on track against Luka Doncic, Mavericks

It's Wednesday night, which almost always means a full NBA schedule, and tonight is no different. There are 10 games on the docket, with plenty of interesting matchups.

Early on, we'll get a fun point guard duel between Trae Young and Kemba Walker when the Hawks visit the Hornets. Then we'll see an all-Texas showdown, as the Rockets try to get back on track against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Later in the night, Jabari Parker will once again be back in Milwaukee when the Bulls take on the Bucks, while the Magic will see if they can once again prove to be a difficult opponent in their contest against the Trail Blazers.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 28

*All times Eastern

Rockets look to snap three-game losing streak

The Rockets looked like they had figured everything out, winning eight out of 10 games, but their current three-game losing streak suggests otherwise. Over the weekend they lost a shocker to the lowly Cavs, then dropped an overtime game to the Wizards despite 54 points from James Harden. With the front office reportedly working on trades, the team will try to do their part to fix things when they welcome their cross-state rivals, the Mavericks, to town.