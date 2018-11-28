NBA scores, highlights: Rockets look to get back on track against Luka Doncic, Mavericks
It's a busy Wednesday in the NBA, with 10 games on the docket
It's Wednesday night, which almost always means a full NBA schedule, and tonight is no different. There are 10 games on the docket, with plenty of interesting matchups.
Early on, we'll get a fun point guard duel between Trae Young and Kemba Walker when the Hawks visit the Hornets. Then we'll see an all-Texas showdown, as the Rockets try to get back on track against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
Later in the night, Jabari Parker will once again be back in Milwaukee when the Bulls take on the Bucks, while the Magic will see if they can once again prove to be a difficult opponent in their contest against the Trail Blazers.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 28
*All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV, Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV, Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Rockets look to snap three-game losing streak
The Rockets looked like they had figured everything out, winning eight out of 10 games, but their current three-game losing streak suggests otherwise. Over the weekend they lost a shocker to the lowly Cavs, then dropped an overtime game to the Wizards despite 54 points from James Harden. With the front office reportedly working on trades, the team will try to do their part to fix things when they welcome their cross-state rivals, the Mavericks, to town.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Rockets monitoring Cavs wings
The Rockets have struggled this season, going just 9-10 so far
-
Iguodala: 'I'm going to be done soon'
Iguodala, who said he's 'going to be done soon,' doesn't expect to play beyond three more...
-
Twitter jokes about Kawhi, New Balance
The consensus: This new shoe deal is a perfect fit for Kawhi
-
Curry could return against Pistons
Curry has missed the last 10 games with a groin injury
-
Star Index: K.D. back to normal business
Also, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to lead the MVP race and John Wall has the worst contract...
-
Possible trades that could save Wizards
It's looking more and more like something needs to change for the Wizards, and these deals...