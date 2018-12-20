NBA scores, highlights: Rockets make 3-point history; Giannis, Bucks win showdown with Anthony Davis, Pelicans

The NBA is going to be extremely busy on Wednesday with a dozen games on the docket. The Eastern Conference boasted a very intriguing battle with the Toronto Raptors coming back to beat the Indiana Pacers. The Raptors were shorthanded without Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka in the lineup due to injury.

Later the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New Orleans Pelicans in a matchup between two of the best players in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. The Houston Rockets also gave us a taste of history, as they made an NBA-record 26 3-pointers in a blowout win over the Wizards.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's action.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 19

*All times Eastern

Rockets break single-game record for 3-pointers

The Houston Rockets proved that they are still capable of being the type of offensive juggernaut which propelled them to the Western Conference Finals this past season against the Washington Wizards by knocking down an NBA record 26 3-pointers.

With @Gary11_Clark's three-pointer, the #Rockets tied the single game NBA record with 25 three-point field goals made in a game! pic.twitter.com/UrwXaZmlOt — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 20, 2018

Davis goes behind his back to beat Giannis

The best individual matchup of the night is Anthony Davis facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and, at least on this possession, it was the Brow who got the best of the Greek Freak by going behind his back to beat the big man and finish at the basket.

Kawhi throws one down over Sabonis

Kawhi Leonard has looked like his old self since joining the Raptors, and he provided fans with another impressive highlight in their matchup against the Pacers on this strong drive to the basket and finish over Domantas Sabonis.

Giannis weaves his way through the defense for a slam

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a walking, talking highlight waiting to happen and he showed off the athleticism that has garnered him the Greek Freak nickname against the Pelicans by getting to the rim and throwing down a one-handed slam dunk in traffic.

Simmons bullies his way to the bucket for a dunk

Ben Simmons may still have some issues with his jump shot, but he is an absolute beast in transition and he proved that once again on Wednesday night by bullying his way to the basket and finishing with authority.

Allen posterizes Carter Jr.

Just one day after making headlines for rejecting LeBron James at the rim, Nets center Jarrett Allen provided another impressive highlight, this time on the offensive end, as he curled around a screen before rising up and finishing a one-handed slam over Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr.

Paul puts the ball on a string to beat his defender

Chris Paul has been one of the best that his position has to offer for quite some time and he proved that he still has it against the Wizards as he put on a dribbling display before blowing by his defender and getting to the basket for a score.

The Point God 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DDAHLtGZfi — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 20, 2018

DeRozan completes TD pass to Gay

DeMar DeRozan and a healthy Rudy Gay have provided the Spurs with a bit of athleticism that they have not seen in recent years, and the two explosive wing players linked up in the first half on Wednesday night on this full-court pass which led to an emphatic finish from Gay.

Rose glides through the lane for a reverse layup

Derrick Rose has shown that he is still a more than capable player by adding a three-point shot to his offensive arsenal this season but he is still able to attack the basket and provide highlight-reel worthy finishes as well as he did on his drive to the basket after a hesitation move froze his defender.

Tatum shows off his handle

Jayson Tatum spent a portion of the offseason working out with Kobe Bryant, and he put some of the wisdom he received from the Lakers legend on display against the Suns with this smooth crossover that freed up enough space for him to get his shot off.

Oubre blows a kiss to the crowd, twice

Kelly Oubre's Phoenix Suns career is still in its infancy but he is already bringing the type of swagger that fans saw during his tenure in Washington D.C. to his new ballclub by blowing a kiss to the fans at TD Garden who booed him while he was at the foul line. Later on, he did it once again after hitting a clutch three to seal the win for the Suns.





Redick reaches career scoring milestone

Sixers guard J.J. Redick has been known as a scorer going back to his days as a prep star in Virginia, and he has kept that going through college and now at the professional level. He reached 10,000 points for his career in the early going of Philadelphia's matchup with the Knicks.

Dragic to miss two months after knee surgery

The Miami Heat will be missing a key member of their starting lineup for the foreseeable future. Goran Dragic had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for two months. Dragic has missed 12 of Miami's last 14 games and averaged 15.3 points per contest in the 14 games that he did suit up for. The 10-year veteran last played on Dec. 10 against the Lakers when he scored 7 points in 18 minutes.

Ingram, Rondo set to rejoin Lakers

The injury bug has really bit the Lakers hard during the early portion of the season. Brandon Ingram is currently dealing with a sprained ankle while Rajon Rondo broke his hand last month. On top of that, the team has been without JaVale McGee, who has been dealing with the flu over the past few games. However, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Ingram and Rondo are expected to rejoin the team this week as long as nothing changes in terms of their injuries.