NBA scores, highlights: Russell Westbrook leads Thunder past Nets; Rockets take on Warriors in West showdown
There are six games on the schedule for Wednesday night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. There are six games on the schedule for this Wednesday night.
Starting things off, the Wizards took down the Magic to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, while Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double to lead the Thunder past the Nets.
Later on, the Hawks cruised past the Grizzlies, and the Heat absolutely demolished the Pistons to pick up a crucial win in their hunt for the playoffs. Plus, the Jazz will travel south to Phoenix to take on the lowly Suns.
Finally, we'll get to the main event, a showdown between the red-hot Rockets and the struggling Warriors.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 13
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards 100, Orlando Magic 90 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 108, Brooklyn Nets 96 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 132, Memphis Grizzlies 111 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 108, Detroit Pistons 74 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Westbrook puts up another triple-double
Russell Westbrook led the way for the Thunder on Wednesday night, registering yet another triple-double. The All-Star point guard finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Thunder take down the Nets.
Young, Collins connect on the long-range oop
Trae Young and John Collins have formed a strong partnership this season, and they put it on display with a long-range alley-oop against the Grizzlies.
Miles drains eight 3s for Grizzlies
CJ Miles had his shot set on automatic against the Hawks. The veteran swingman drained eight 3-pointers on his way to 33 points, though it wasn't enough as his squad fell to the Hawks. Miles' eight 3s were the most by a Grizzlies player since Mike Miller hit eight back in 2008.
Ross soars for the slam
Terrence Ross showed off his dunking skills with a high-flying slam against the Wizards. Spotting an open lane to the basket, he flew in for the big right-hand jam.
Bembry goes 360
Deandre' Bembry got free on the fastbreak against the Grizzlies and decided to have a little fun. He just barely made it, but he managed to throw down a 360 slam.
Isaac takes over in the third quarter
Jonathan Isaac had a huge third quarter on Wednesday night, nearly outscoring the Wizards by himself in the frame. Isaac went for 13 points and four rebounds in the third, while the Wizards as a team managed just 15 points.
Rockets looking for 10th straight win
The Rockets' early-season struggles seem like a lifetime ago. Since then, they've gone through the historic James Harden scoring streak, and now they're in an entirely new chapter of their season. One that's seen them, finally healthy now, rattle off nine wins in a row to surge up the standings in the West. They're now just three and a half games out of the top spot, and feeling very confident about their chances to take down the Warriors in the playoffs.
