NBA scores, highlights: Sixers, Jimmy Butler crush Timberwolves; Warriors, Nuggets square off in Denver
There are six games on the docket for Tuesday night
Tuesday night in the NBA can often be a bit slow, but that is not the case this week. There are six games lined up, including multiple highly interesting matchups.
To start the night, Jimmy Butler and the 76ers absolutely destroyed the Timberwolves, scoring 83 points in the first half and going on to win by 42. Later on, we'll see the Heat travel to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Plus, we've got a great Western Conference showdown in Denver as the Warriors and Nuggets square off.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 15
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 149, Minnesota Timberwolves 107 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 131, Phoenix Suns 97 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Embiid, Simmons lead Sixers' destruction of Timberwolves
Jimmy Butler playing his first game against the Timberwolves was the main story heading into Tuesday night, but that was quickly usurped by how many points the Sixers were scoring. After putting up 83 in the first half, they cruised to a 149-107 win. Joel Embiid (31 points, 13 rebounds) and Ben Simmons (20 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) led the way. Butler, meanwhile had a solid 19 points in just 28 minutes.
Thompson rocks the rim
Klay Thompson usually makes highlight reels for his shooting, but early on against the Nuggets, he showed off his hops with an emphatic slam.
Rose gets to 10K career points
The Timberwolves did not have a good night on Tuesday against the Sixers, but Derrick Rose reached an impressive personal milestone. Late in the third quarter he got into the lane and scooped in a layup to reach 10,000 career points.
Sixers pour in 83 first half points
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the 76ers absolutely torched the Timberwolves in the first half, scoring 83 points. Embiid put up 21 of them, while Simmons added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Somehow, it was not the most points the team has scored in a half, coming just short of their team record of 86.
Young stops and pops from deep
Trae Young showed off his range against the Thunder, coming down the court and coolly rising up for a deep triple.
Butler faces Timberwolves for first time since trade
It's probably safe to say that Jimmy Butler has had this game circled on his calendar ever since the Timberwolves traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in November. On Tuesday night, Butler will get to face his old team for the first time when the 76ers host Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and the Timberwolves. Given how Butler's tenure in Minnesota ended, he should have plenty to prove in this game.
