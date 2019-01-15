NBA scores, highlights: Sixers, Jimmy Butler face Timberwolves; Warriors, Nuggets square off in Denver

Tuesday night in the NBA can often be a bit slow, but that is not the case this week. There are six games lined up, including multiple highly interesting matchups.

To start the night, Jimmy Butler will face the Timberwolves for the first time since the trade that sent him to Philly, when Minnesota visits his 76ers. Later on, we'll see the Heat travel to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Plus, we've got a great Western Conference showdown in Denver as the Warriors and Nuggets square off.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 15

*All times Eastern

Butler faces Timberwolves for first time since trade

It's probably safe to say that Jimmy Butler has had this game circled on his calendar ever since the Timberwolves traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in November. On Tuesday night, Butler will get to face his old team for the first time when the 76ers host Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and the Timberwolves. Given how Butler's tenure in Minnesota ended, he should have plenty to prove in this game.