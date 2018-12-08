NBA scores, highlights: Spurs beat Lakers despite LeBron's huge game; Warriors look for revenge against Bucks

The NBA will have 10 games on tap Friday evening with quite a few intriguing matchups. The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of Wednesday's thrilling affair, but this time the Spurs came out on top thanks to DeMar DeRozan's huge night.

The Golden State Warriors have another tough test as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams did battle last month with the Bucks coming away with a convincing 134-111 win at Oracle Arena. That was also the game where Stephen Curry suffered a moderate groin strain, which he has since returned from. The Warriors will once again be without Draymond Green, as he continues to deal with a toe injury.

NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 7

*All times Eastern

DeRozan helps Spurs get revenge

LeBron James had a huge game, but it was DeMar DeRozan who was the star of the night. The former Raptors guard scored 36 points in the win over the Lakers, adding nine assists and eight rebounds.

Millsap suffers broken toe

The Denver Nuggets have vastly improved their defense this season, but they'll now be without one of their best defenders, Paul Millsap, for an extended period. Millsap reportedly suffered a broken toe in the Nuggets' loss to the Hornets on Friday.

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap has a broken toe on his right foot, league sources tell ESPN. Team will know better a timeline for his return once he’s evaluated back in Denver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2018

Butler leads Sixers without Embiid

No Joel Embiid? No problem. Jimmy Butler got to take control of the offense as Embiid missed his first game of the season for rest purposes, and Butler didn't disappoint. He put up 38 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in a win over the Pistons.

Jimmy Butler = bucket-getter 🔥



📊: 38 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/osOA01HA94 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 8, 2018

Markkanen wins it for Bulls

Lauri Markkanen is still coming back from an injury that kept him out most of the year, but he didn't look rusty on Friday night. He hit a game-winning floater against the Thunder after a nifty spin move.

LeBron has full stat line in one half

If LeBron finished a game with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, you'd probably say that was pretty good. Yeah, he did that in the first half against the Spurs. The King finished with 35 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough to beat the Spurs.

LeBron wasted no time getting hot, dropping 24 points, 7 boards, and 8 assists in 18 minutes of action in the first half.#LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/bdTpCmbZ0S — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 8, 2018

Bam!

With Hassan Whiteside out, you knew we'd be treated to some highlights from Bam Adebayo. He did not disappoint.

Kawhi hustles on both ends

First he goes into the stands for a steal, then he races all the way back down court for the dunk. Is there anything Kawhi Leonard can't do?