NBA scores, highlights: Spurs beat Lakers despite LeBron's huge game; Warriors look for revenge against Bucks
The NBA offers up a 10-game slate on Friday evening
The NBA will have 10 games on tap Friday evening with quite a few intriguing matchups. The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of Wednesday's thrilling affair, but this time the Spurs came out on top thanks to DeMar DeRozan's huge night.
The Golden State Warriors have another tough test as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams did battle last month with the Bucks coming away with a convincing 134-111 win at Oracle Arena. That was also the game where Stephen Curry suffered a moderate groin strain, which he has since returned from. The Warriors will once again be without Draymond Green, as he continues to deal with a toe injury.
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 7
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 117, Detroit Pistons 111 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 113, Denver Nuggets 107 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 112, Orlando Magic 90 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 129, Cleveland Cavaliers 110 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 106, Toronto Raptors 105 -- OT (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 107, New Orleans Pelicans 103 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 114, Oklahoma City Thunder 112 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 133, Los Angeles Lakers 120 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 115, Phoenix Suns 98 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
DeRozan helps Spurs get revenge
LeBron James had a huge game, but it was DeMar DeRozan who was the star of the night. The former Raptors guard scored 36 points in the win over the Lakers, adding nine assists and eight rebounds.
Millsap suffers broken toe
The Denver Nuggets have vastly improved their defense this season, but they'll now be without one of their best defenders, Paul Millsap, for an extended period. Millsap reportedly suffered a broken toe in the Nuggets' loss to the Hornets on Friday.
Butler leads Sixers without Embiid
No Joel Embiid? No problem. Jimmy Butler got to take control of the offense as Embiid missed his first game of the season for rest purposes, and Butler didn't disappoint. He put up 38 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in a win over the Pistons.
Markkanen wins it for Bulls
Lauri Markkanen is still coming back from an injury that kept him out most of the year, but he didn't look rusty on Friday night. He hit a game-winning floater against the Thunder after a nifty spin move.
LeBron has full stat line in one half
If LeBron finished a game with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, you'd probably say that was pretty good. Yeah, he did that in the first half against the Spurs. The King finished with 35 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough to beat the Spurs.
Bam!
With Hassan Whiteside out, you knew we'd be treated to some highlights from Bam Adebayo. He did not disappoint.
Kawhi hustles on both ends
First he goes into the stands for a steal, then he races all the way back down court for the dunk. Is there anything Kawhi Leonard can't do?
