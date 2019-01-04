NBA scores, highlights: Spurs dominate Raptors in Kawhi Leonard's return; Warriors host James Harden, red-hot Rockets
It's just a three-game slate for the NBA on Thursday, but there's storylines aplenty in those matchups
Thursday marks one of the most intriguing matchups of the entire NBA season. Kawhi Leonard returned to San Antonio after the Spurs traded the All-Star forward in the offseason and was completely upstaged by DeMar DeRozan as the former Raptors star led the Spurs to a win over his old team.
In addition, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference finals. The Rockets were just one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals, but they weren't looking like the same juggernaut earlier this season. However, the team has won five consecutive games and James Harden is averaging 41.8 points per contest during that stretch. It's safe to say that the defending champions could have their work cut out for them in this one.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3
All times Eastern
- San Antonio Spurs 125, Toronto Raptors 107 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 pm (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 pm (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension | TV: TNT
DeRozan records first career triple-double in Spurs win
While the focus of the night was Kawhi Leonard's return to San Antonio and the reception he'd receive, DeMar DeRozan is making the most of his own revenge game by storming out of the gates to help the Spurs come away with a comfortable win over their new NBA rival.
Spurs fans call Leonard a traitor
No one thought that Kawhi Leonard's return to San Antonio would be smooth sailing but it has been much worse than Gregg Popovich, at least publicly, had hoped for. With Kawhi at the foul line during the second quarter, he was serenaded with a chant of 'traitor' from the fans in attendance.
Jokic starts the fastbreak for the Nuggets
Nikola Jokic has been a bonafide NBA MVP candidate over the course of the first two and a half months of the regular season and he showed off his skill set once again on Thursday night with this long pass to start the break for Denver.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spurs fans boo Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard returned to San Antonio for the first time since being traded during the off...
-
Holiday traded to Grizzlies, per report
The Chicago Bulls fire sale has begun
-
Report: Grizz get physical after loss
Memphis reserve Omri Casspi and starter Garrett Temple reportedly needed to be separated following...
-
How to watch: Rockets at Warriors
Houston and Golden State will meet in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference finals
-
How to watch: Raptors at Spurs
Kawhi Leonard is set to play his first game in San Antonio since being traded in the offse...
-
Danny Ainge compares LeBron to Trump
Ainge did throw James a bone, saying he's at least better than Celtics great Larry Bird