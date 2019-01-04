NBA scores, highlights: Spurs rout Raptors in Kawhi Leonard's return; James Harden, Rockets sink Warriors in OT
It was just a three-game slate for the NBA on Thursday, but there was no shortage of action
Thursday marked one of the most intriguing match-ups of the entire NBA season as Kawhi Leonard returned to San Antonio for the first time since the Spurs traded the All-Star forward in the offseason. Leonard however was completely upstaged by DeMar DeRozan as the former Raptors star led the Spurs to a win over his old team.
In addition, the Rockets gave the Warriors flashbacks of the 2017 Western Conference Finals with an impressive overtime win.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3
*All times Eastern
- San Antonio Spurs 125, Toronto Raptors 107 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 135, Golden State Warriors 134 (Box score)
- Denver Nuggets 117, Sacramento Kings 113 (Box score)
NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 4
*All times Eastern
- Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Miami Heat, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, 9 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 pm (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
James Harden sinks Warriors in OT
James Harden sunk an incredible contested three to propel the Rockets past the Warriors in overtime.
DeRozan records first career triple-double in Spurs win
While the focus of the night was Kawhi Leonard's return to San Antonio and the reception he'd receive, DeMar DeRozan is making the most of his own revenge game by storming out of the gates to help the Spurs come away with a comfortable win over their new NBA rival.
Thompson goes off for Warriors in first half
Klay Thompson has not had the best start to the regular season but he found his shooting stroke in the first half of the Warriors' matchup with the Rockets as he poured in 19 points over the first two quarters of play to help lead Golden State to a lead.
Spurs fans call Leonard a traitor
No one thought that Kawhi Leonard's return to San Antonio would be smooth sailing but it has been much worse than Gregg Popovich, at least publicly, had hoped for. With Kawhi at the foul line during the second quarter, he was serenaded with a chant of 'traitor' from the fans in attendance.
Jokic starts the fastbreak for the Nuggets
Nikola Jokic has been a bonafide NBA MVP candidate over the course of the first two and a half months of the regular season and he showed off his skill set once again on Thursday night with this long pass to start the break for Denver.
