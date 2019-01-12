NBA scores, highlights: Spurs, Thunder square off again; Celtics look to get back on track against Magic

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder offered the most exciting game of the NBA season earlier this week when San Antonio came away with a double overtime victory. LaMarcus Aldridge had a career night as he scored 56 points to lead the Spurs while Derrick White also came up big down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Thunder were paced by a terrific night from Russell Westbrook in which he scored 24 points and dished out 24 assists.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are coming off their most deflating loss of the season against the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Celtics barely shot 40.0 percent from the field and were gashed by a stellar performance from the Heat's perimeter attack. Boston will look to put that bad outing behind them as they take on the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a three-game road trip.

Here's everything that you need to know about the rest of Saturday's action.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 12

*All times Eastern

Hornets resting Parker ahead of matchup with the Spurs

The Charlotte Hornets will have to pick up a win this evening without the services of veteran point guard Tony Parker as the franchise has elected to hold the future Hall of Famer out against the Kings in order to keep him fresh for their upcoming showdown with the Spurs in San Antonio.