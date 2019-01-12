NBA scores, highlights: Spurs, Thunder square off again; Celtics look to get back on track against Magic
The NBA offers an eight-game slate on Saturday
The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder offered the most exciting game of the NBA season earlier this week when San Antonio came away with a double overtime victory. LaMarcus Aldridge had a career night as he scored 56 points to lead the Spurs while Derrick White also came up big down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Thunder were paced by a terrific night from Russell Westbrook in which he scored 24 points and dished out 24 assists.
On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are coming off their most deflating loss of the season against the Miami Heat on Thursday. The Celtics barely shot 40.0 percent from the field and were gashed by a stellar performance from the Heat's perimeter attack. Boston will look to put that bad outing behind them as they take on the Orlando Magic in the second leg of a three-game road trip.
Here's everything that you need to know about the rest of Saturday's action.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 12
*All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Hornets resting Parker ahead of matchup with the Spurs
The Charlotte Hornets will have to pick up a win this evening without the services of veteran point guard Tony Parker as the franchise has elected to hold the future Hall of Famer out against the Kings in order to keep him fresh for their upcoming showdown with the Spurs in San Antonio.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spurs vs. Thunder odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Thunder vs. Spurs game 10,000 ti...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 12: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
NBA Friday: Scores, highlights, updates
There were nine games of NBA action on Friday night
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Around NBA: Key to C's surge; Spurs 3s
Also, the roller-coaster ride of Jaylen Brown's frustrating season
-
Lisa Leslie to coach new BIG3 team
Leslie becomes the second female coach in Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league