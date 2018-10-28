NBA scores, highlights: Steph Curry sets new NBA record; Thunder look for first win of the season

Saturday night was a busy one in the NBA, but on this second Sunday of the regular season, we're going to take it easy. But even with just four games on the docket, there are some important things to watch.

Early on, the Steph Curry show continued when he led the Warriors past the Nets. Still to come, the Thunder will try to pick up their first win of the season, and will have a good chance to do so against the Suns. We'll also see an interesting Western Conference showdown between the Jazz and Mavericks.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action.

NBA scores for Sunday, Oct. 28

All times Eastern

Warriors 120, Nets 114 (Box Score)



Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Washington Wizards at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Curry starts cooking early, sets new NBA record in win

Steph Curry has been off to an incredible start this season, and he kept it up early in Brooklyn on Sunday. Knocking down his first three 3-pointers, Curry poured in 16 points in the first quarter alone. He finished the game with 35 points and seven 3s, and in doing so set a new NBA record. He's now hit at least five 3s in seven straight games, becoming the first player to achieve that feat.

Nobody has ever made 5 or more threes in 7 games in a row... until Steph. pic.twitter.com/ehet7ZmRfE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2018

Steph puts up 16 PTS through one quarter on #NBA League Pass! #KiaTipOff18 pic.twitter.com/l7e5NArEX8 — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2018





DeAndre Jordan starts the game with a block on Gobert

The Dallas Mavericks big man let Rudy Gobert know that nothing would be coming easy for him on the offensive end by starting the game with a rejection on the Jazz big man.

Thunder looking for first win

The Thunder had high hopes after re-signing Paul George in the offseason, but their campaign has gotten off to a tough start. Nearly two weeks into the season, they remain winless at 0-4. The only other team without a win is the Cavaliers, who just fired their coach. It's unlikely the Thunder will go down that path, but they do need to get back on track quickly in a loaded Western Conference.

Cavs fire Lue, may be without Love for extended period

The Cavaliers had a busy Sunday, and not in a good way. They fired head coach Ty Lue early in the morning, and not long after reports broke that Kevin Love may be out for a long period of time. Love is dealing with a foot injury and has missed the team's past two games.