NBA scores, highlights: Steph Curry, Warriors face off against Kyrie Irving, Celtics; Sixers battle Nuggets

Welcome back to what should be another interesting Saturday night of hoops. There are only five games scheduled for this evening, but we've got some really intriguing matchups.

First, we'll start with the Spurs paying a visit to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, who are still without their star man, Anthony Davis.

Then, a few hours later, we'll get to the night's main event, as Steph Curry and the red-hot Warriors take their talents to Boston for a showdown with Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, who are also playing quite well as of late.

Additionally, the Sixers will head out West to take on the Nuggets, who have Nikola Jokic back after his one-game suspension.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 26

*All times Eastern

Curry, Warriors battle Irving, Celtics

Two of the league's best point guards -- and best teams -- will meet on Saturday night in a primetime showdown from TD Garden in Boston. There will be all sorts of talent on the floor, but the headlining duel will be between Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, who know each other well from their various battles in the NBA Finals when Irving was on the Cavaliers. This one should be all sorts of fun.