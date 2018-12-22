NBA scores, highlights: Stephen Curry faces off against Luka Doncic; 76ers host Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors

The Denver Nuggets currently own the top record in the Western Conference even without Gary Harris in the lineup. Nikola Jokic is playing out of this world right now and it's no secret that he makes the team's offense go. On the other hand, they'll face a Los Angeles Clippers squad that now has Lou Williams back on the court and he helped propel them to a win in his first game back.

The Toronto Raptors have gotten the better of the Philadelphia 76ers in their first two meetings this season. However, it could potentially be a different story on Saturday as the Raptors will be resting Kawhi Leonard while Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas are sidelined with injuries for this Eastern Conference tilt. If the Sixers want to get to the NBA Finals, they'll likely have to go through the Raptors, so a win would be a nice feather in their cap.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 22

*All times Eastern

Divisional showdowns highlight Saturday's slate

While there are only seven matchups on the docket this evening, a number of the games hold significant weight in terms of the divisional standings as the Sixers and Raptors square off in an Atlantic Division tilt followed by a pair of important Western Conference matchups between Southwest Division rivals in the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets and a Northwest Division showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz.