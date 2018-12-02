NBA scores, highlights: Stephen Curry returns as Warriors take on Pistons; Kevin Knox, Knicks shock Bucks

The Golden State Warriors have dealt with their fair share of injuries in the early portion of the season. Being without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green certainly wasn't ideal as Kevin Durant was forced to shoulder the offensive load. However, Curry is set to return for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last 11 games due to a groin injury.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics have won back-to-back games after dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in dominant fashion on Friday night. The Celtics have struggled with consistency early on this season and are looking to find their stride as the first half of the year rolls along. Forward Jaylen Brown, who missed Friday's game, is currently listed as doubtful against the Minnesota Timberwolves but is supposed to test his back prior to tip-off.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 1

*All times Eastern

Knox, Mudiay lead Knicks to wild win over Giannis, Bucks

The Knicks escaped with an absolutely wild overtime win at Madison Square Garden over the Knicks. First round pick Kevin Knox recorded a career-high 26 points off the bench, while Emmanuel Mudiay added 28 points to lead New York. Their efforts were enough to bring the Knicks back from a 14-point deficit to win despite a monster 33-point, 19-rebound, seven-assist performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

.@emmanuelmudiay made bucket after bucket to lead the @nyknicks' comeback to defeat the Bucks in OT! 💪



📊: 28 PTS | 4 3PM | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/Y2cOkqjfqt — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 2, 2018

Hezonja dunks on, steps over Giannis; Greek Freak responds

The Knicks-Bucks game got off to an interesting start. Just a few minutes into the game, Mario Hezonja threw down a nice jam on the fastbreak ahead of a closing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then, with the Greek Freak on the ground, Hezonja stepped over him a la Allen Iverson in the 2001 Finals.

A few minutes later though, Giannis responded, throwing down a powerful slam of his own on the break.

Harden tosses the no-look dime

James Harden showed off his passing skills early against the Bulls. Out on the fastbreak, he threaded the needle with a perfect bounce pass to Clint Capela, who caught it in stride and slammed it home.

Griffin rocks the rim

Blake Griffin doesn't throw down ridiculous dunks as much as he used to, but he can still get up, as he showed against the Warriors. After a nice pump-fake to get past Kevin Durant, he drove inside and rocked the rim.

Markkanen set to make season debut

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is set to return to the court on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Markkanen was dealing with a right elbow sprain that caused him to miss the first 23 games of the season. The 2017 first round pick is coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 15.2 points per game and shot 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.