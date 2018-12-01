NBA scores, highlights: Stephen Curry returns as Warriors take on Pistons; Celtics continue road trip against Timberwolves
The NBA has a seven-game slate on tap for Saturday evening
The Golden State Warriors have dealt with their fair share of injuries in the early portion of the season. Being without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green certainly wasn't ideal as Kevin Durant was forced to shoulder the offensive load. However, Curry is set to return for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last 11 games due to a groin injury.
Over in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics have won back-to-back games after dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in dominant fashion on Friday night. The Celtics have struggled with consistency early on this season and are looking to find their stride as the first half of the year rolls along. Forward Jaylen Brown, who missed Friday's game, is currently listed as doubtful against the Minnesota Timberwolves but is supposed to test his back prior to tip-off.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 1
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Markkanen set to make season debut
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is set to return to the court on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Markkanen was dealing with a right elbow sprain that caused him to miss the first 23 games of the season. The 2017 first round pick is coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 15.2 points per game and shot 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.
