NBA scores, highlights: Stephen Curry returns, but Warriors lose again; Gordon Hayward leads Celtics past Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors got Stephen Curry back after an 11-game absence due to a groin injury, but it didn't help their record, as they lost once again -- this time to the Pistons.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics won their third game in a row thanks to Gordon Hayward's best game of the season. Hayward finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Celtics over the Timberwolves.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 1

*All times Eastern

Hayward has best game of the season in Celtics win

The Celtics have been struggling all season long, and so has Gordon Hayward. But both looked strong on Saturday night. Hayward had his best game of the season, and at least for one night looked like his old self. Hayward finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, as the Celtics got their third straight win by beating the Timberwolves.

Curry returns, but Warriors lose again

Stephen Curry was back in the lineup for the Warriors for the first time since Nov. 8, but the Warriors suffered defeat once again. Curry finished with 27 points, but turned the ball over seven times and -- understandably -- looked a bit rusty. Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 26 points, while Andre Drummond added 16 points and 19 rebounds. This is the sixth loss in nine games for the Warriors.

Smart throws pass from backside in wild sequence

The Celtics had one of the strangest sequences of the season against the Timberwolves. After deflecting a pass, Marcus Smart fell to the floor, but soon had the ball tipped to him. He then flung a pass over his head while still on his backside, and started a fastbreak for the Celtics.

Knox, Mudiay lead Knicks to wild win over Giannis, Bucks

The Knicks escaped with an absolutely wild overtime win at Madison Square Garden over the Knicks. First round pick Kevin Knox recorded a career-high 26 points off the bench, while Emmanuel Mudiay added 28 points to lead New York. Their efforts were enough to bring the Knicks back from a 14-point deficit to win despite a monster 33-point, 19-rebound, seven-assist performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

.@emmanuelmudiay made bucket after bucket to lead the @nyknicks' comeback to defeat the Bucks in OT! 💪



📊: 28 PTS | 4 3PM | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/Y2cOkqjfqt — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 2, 2018

Leonard shines as Raptors reach 20 wins

Kawhi Leonard had another huge night, finishing with 34 points and nine rebounds. His strong performance helped the Raptors take care of the Cavaliers and reach 20 wins on the season. This is the fastest the Raptors have reached the milestone in franchise history. They're also the first team to reach the mark this season.

Hezonja dunks on, steps over Giannis; Greek Freak responds

The Knicks-Bucks game got off to an interesting start. Just a few minutes into the game, Mario Hezonja threw down a nice jam on the fastbreak ahead of a closing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then, with the Greek Freak on the ground, Hezonja stepped over him a la Allen Iverson in the 2001 Finals.

A few minutes later though, Giannis responded, throwing down a powerful slam of his own on the break.

Wall shows out, leads Wizards over Nets

John Wall was looking like the All-Star version of himself against the Nets. He was all over the place, finishing with 30 points, nine assists and five rebounds in one of his best performances of the season. His big night helped the Wizards get the win over the Nets.

30 points / 9 assists / 5 rebounds @JohnWall was out there doing his thing in the home win over Brooklyn. #WizNets | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/Z99q9Ayt9l — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 2, 2018

Harden tosses the no-look dime

James Harden showed off his passing skills early against the Bulls. Out on the fastbreak, he threaded the needle with a perfect bounce pass to Clint Capela, who caught it in stride and slammed it home.

Griffin rocks the rim

Blake Griffin doesn't throw down ridiculous dunks as much as he used to, but he can still get up, as he showed against the Warriors. After a nice pump-fake to get past Kevin Durant, he drove inside and rocked the rim.

Markkanen impresses in Bulls season debut

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen made his return to the court on Saturday, playing his first game of the season after returning from an elbow injury. Late in the first quarter, he got his first bucket when he drained a deep 3.