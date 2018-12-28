NBA scores, highlights: Surging Rockets take down Celtics; Lakers face Kings without LeBron James

The Houston Rockets continued their recent winning ways against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Thanks to yet another monster performance from reigning NBA MVP James Harden (45 points, six assists) the Rockets got their eighth win in their last nine games, and continued to climb up the standings in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for the first time since the 2018-19 season began. James suffered a left groin strain in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors and is expected to miss several games, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst. The Lakers will face a Sacramento Kings team that has gotten off to a 18-16 start this season.

Gianns leads Bucks past Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his MVP-caliber play against the Knicks on Thursday night as he dropped 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out eight assists to help lead the Bucks to a 112-96 win. With under two minutes left in the game, Antetokounmpo threw down an alley-oop from Khris Middleton that served as an exclamation point on the win.

Pain tolerance will determine when Rondo returns

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo recently returned to the court after suffering a broken hand earlier this season. However, Rondo suffered a right ring finger sprain on Christmas Day and is now out of the lineup. On Thursday, head coach Luke Walton confirmed that Rondo could be out for a few more days or for "awhile." It's going to depend on how Rondo can deal with any type of pain that he might have as he works his way back from the injury. Rondo had played in the team's last three games after missing 17 consecutive games.