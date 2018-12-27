NBA scores, highlights: Surging Rockets take on Celtics; Lakers face Kings without LeBron James

The Houston Rockets have been playing some of their best basketball of the season with seven wins in their last eight games. The team most recently defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Christmas Day and will look to build on that momentum. On the other hand, Kyrie Irving helped lead the Boston Celtics to an overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day and will certainly have their hands full in this prime-time tilt.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for the first time since the 2018-19 season began. James suffered a left groin strain in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors and is expected to miss several games, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst. The Lakers will face a Sacramento Kings team that has gotten off to a 18-16 start this season.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 27

*All times Eastern

Pain tolerance will determine when Rondo returns

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo recently returned to the court after suffering a broken hand earlier this season. However, Rondo suffered a right ring finger sprain on Christmas Day and is now out of the lineup. On Thursday, head coach Luke Walton confirmed that Rondo could be out for a few more days or for "awhile." It's going to depend on how Rondo can deal with any type of pain that he might have as he works his way back from the injury. Rondo had played in the team's last three games after missing 17 consecutive games.