NBA scores, highlights: Surging Rockets take on Celtics; Lakers face Kings without LeBron James
The NBA has a five-game slate on tap for Thursday evening
The Houston Rockets have been playing some of their best basketball of the season with seven wins in their last eight games. The team most recently defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Christmas Day and will look to build on that momentum. On the other hand, Kyrie Irving helped lead the Boston Celtics to an overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day and will certainly have their hands full in this prime-time tilt.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for the first time since the 2018-19 season began. James suffered a left groin strain in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors and is expected to miss several games, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst. The Lakers will face a Sacramento Kings team that has gotten off to a 18-16 start this season.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 27
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Pain tolerance will determine when Rondo returns
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo recently returned to the court after suffering a broken hand earlier this season. However, Rondo suffered a right ring finger sprain on Christmas Day and is now out of the lineup. On Thursday, head coach Luke Walton confirmed that Rondo could be out for a few more days or for "awhile." It's going to depend on how Rondo can deal with any type of pain that he might have as he works his way back from the injury. Rondo had played in the team's last three games after missing 17 consecutive games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: LeBron likely out multiple games
LeBron is also expected to take it slow as he recovers from the injury he suffered on Christmas...
-
How to vote for 2019 NBA All-Star Game
There are four ways NBA fans can vote for the 68th edition of the All-Star Game
-
How to watch: 76ers at Jazz
Philadelphia will look to rebound from an overtime loss to Boston on Christmas Day
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
How to watch: Celtics at Rockets
The Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics do battle after Christmas Day victories
-
10 NBA players in need of a trade
Both of the Wizards' star guards headline the players who should find themselves on a new team...