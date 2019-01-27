NBA scores, highlights: Thunder battle Bucks, LeBron James-less Lakers host Suns

There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday as nine games populate the league's schedule.

The most intriguing match-up of the day will occur in Oklahoma City when the Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks. The game represents a showdown between two legitimate contenders, as the Thunder sit at third in the West heading into the game, while the Bucks boast the best record in the league. The game will have no shortage of star power, as All-Star starters Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George headline the match-up, along with sure-fire reserve All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

Also, the LeBron James-less Lakers will look to get a much-needed victory over the bottom-seeded Phoenix Suns. James has been sidelined since Christmas Day due to a groin injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors, and the Lakers have slipped down to ninth in the West's playoff picture during that time.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 27

*All times Eastern

Paul likely to return to the Rockets' lineup

As Chris Paul gets ready to (almost certainly) make his return on Sunday, the question is not so much how he will play right away, but whether or not he will get back to the level he played at last season by the time the playoffs start. The 33-year-old was incredible in his first year in Houston, but could not replicate that production on a sustained basis at the beginning of this season.