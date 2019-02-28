NBA scores, highlights: Thunder host 76ers with Joel Embiid, Paul George out; Warriors look to bounce back against Magic

On Thursday the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that features two star players out of the lineup. Sixers center Joel Embiid continues to be out with a knee injury and will miss Thursday's game. In addition, Paul George will also miss the game with a sore right shoulder.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will return to the court just 24 hours after falling to Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat on Wednesday. However, it's going to be a different challenge with All-Star forward Kevin Durant missing Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic. Still, the defending champions will look to get back on track and hold onto their top seed in the Western Conference.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 28

*All times Eastern

Paul George ruled out against 76ers

Paul George has been playing phenomenal basketball throughout the season. However, the Thunder will find themselves without the services of their All-Star forward as he deals with a sore right shoulder. Without George in the lineup, it's likely that reserve guard Dennis Schroder will slide into the starting lineup in his place.

Kevin Durant won't play against Magic

The Warriors chose to rest DeMarcus Cousins on Wednesday and now will do the same with Kevin Durant on Thursday. Durant has been ruled out against the Magic and Alfonzo McKinnie will replace him in the starting lineup. Golden State will be looking for a win after falling to the Heat.