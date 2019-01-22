NBA scores, highlights: Thunder host Blazers in a match-up of Western Conference contenders
Tuesday's NBA slate is light with just four games on the schedule
After a busy day of NBA action on Monday, the schedule is significantly lighter on Tuesday as there are only four games of action.
First, the Toronto Raptors will host the Sacramento Kings in the final match-up between the two teams on the season. The Raptors won the first one 114-105.
The game of the night is in Oklahoma City where the Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers in a battle of Western Conference contenders. The meeting is the second of the season between the two teams. Then, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 22
*All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Kawhi Leonard (rest) out vs. Kings
The Raptors will be without their starting small forward on Tuesday night, as Kawhi Leonard is listed as out for the match-up against Sacramento. It will be Leonard's third straight game on the sideline. The game is the first game of a back-to-back for Toronto, but the Raptors have already announced that Leonard will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers in Indiana meaning he will be out until they face the Houston Rockets later in the week. Fred VanVleet is expected to remain in the starting lineup in Leonard's absence.
