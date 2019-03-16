NBA scores, highlights: Thunder host Warriors in Western Conference showdown; Pacers take on Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors enter Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with four losses in their last seven games. All-Star forward Kevin Durant missed Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Houston Rockets due to an ankle contusion he suffered last weekend. On the other hand, the Thunder are coming off one of their most deflating losses of the season as they blew a 19-point second half lead against the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, two of the better teams in the NBA face off when the Denver Nuggets host the Pacers. The Nuggets are coming off a heart-pounding buzzer-beating victory in which star center Nikola Jokic hit a winning jumper as time expired against the Dallas Mavericks. Denver will be looking to catch Golden State for the top spot in the Western Conference, and a win -- coupled with a Warriors loss -- would tie them for the top spot.

NBA schedule for Saturday, March 16

*All times Eastern