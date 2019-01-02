NBA scores, highlights: Thunder, LeBron James-less Lakers battle out West; Dion Waiters returns for Heat
There are nine games on the docket for Wednesday night in the Association
The NBA is off and running in 2019, and will keep up the action with a busy nine-game slate on Wednesday night.
Early on, we'll see Luka Doncic and the Mavericks take on Kemba Walker and the Hornets, while Dion Waiters returns from a long absence as the Heat battle the Cavaliers.
Then, the Pelicans will face the pesky Nets, while the Timberwolves will travel to Boston for a matchup with the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics.
To close things out, the Thunder and Lakers will face off in a Western Conference showdown.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 2
All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics, 8:00 p.m. (Gametracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns, 9:00 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers (Gametracker) -- TV: ESPN
Waiters makes his return
Dion Waiters hasn't played in an NBA game since December of 2017 due to ankle surgery, but the entertaining guard will be back in action for Miami on Wednesday night. It's not clear how much Waiters will actually play -- or how he'll look once he gets on the court -- but he is among the active players for the Heat.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jordan doesn't want GOAT title
The Bulls legend explained in a 2009 interview why he'd never consider himself as the greatest...
-
WNBA rules causing Toliver to make $10K
There are quite a few calls for the WNBA to revisit the rule
-
Lance Stephenson appears in workout vid
The Lakers truly are the All-Meme Team
-
Cousins goes through full practice
Cousins is moving closer to his debut with the Warriors, but the team didn't offer a new update...
-
Popovich downplays Leonard's return
Leonard will make his return to San Antonio on Thursday night
-
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks move to No. 1
The Bucks have the perfect Giannis-centered roster and they enter 2019 with an impressive...