NBA scores, highlights: Thunder, LeBron James-less Lakers battle out West; Dion Waiters returns for Heat

The NBA is off and running in 2019, and will keep up the action with a busy nine-game slate on Wednesday night.

Early on, we'll see Luka Doncic and the Mavericks take on Kemba Walker and the Hornets, while Dion Waiters returns from a long absence as the Heat battle the Cavaliers.

Then, the Pelicans will face the pesky Nets, while the Timberwolves will travel to Boston for a matchup with the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics.

To close things out, the Thunder and Lakers will face off in a Western Conference showdown.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 2



All times Eastern

Waiters makes his return

Dion Waiters hasn't played in an NBA game since December of 2017 due to ankle surgery, but the entertaining guard will be back in action for Miami on Wednesday night. It's not clear how much Waiters will actually play -- or how he'll look once he gets on the court -- but he is among the active players for the Heat.