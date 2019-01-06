NBA scores, highlights: Timberwolves crush LeBron James-less Lakers, Pacers travel to Toronto
There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday
The NFL playoffs are in full swing, but that doesn't mean that basketball has to take a backseat.
To start the day, the Timberwolves jumped out to a huge lead early on the Lakers, and never let up, cruising to an easy win. Meanwhile, the Nets kept up their strong play, winning their third game in a row by crushing the Bulls. Out West, the Clippers came back from a 15-point deficit to beat the Magic.
Still to come, the Hawks host the Heat, the Wizards will take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City, and the Suns will host the Hornets. Also, the Pacers will travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors in a battle of the second and third seeds (currently) in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 6
*All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets 117, Chicago Bulls 100 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 106, Orlando Magic 96 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 108, Los Angeles Lakers 86 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Towns goes off again as Wolves crush Lakers
The Lakers never had a chance against the Timberwolves on Sunday, and a large part of that was due to the play of Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man has been playing some excellent basketball lately, and he kept it up with a 28-point, 18-rebound outing in this win. Towns has now had at least 28 points and 12 rebounds in six straight games.
Russell's strong night leads Nets to another win
Don't look now, but the Nets are one of the hottest teams in the league. They've won three in a row, and 12 of their last 15 games after dispatching the Bulls on Sunday, and are now up to seventh place in the East. D'Angelo Russell led them to victory in this one, going for 28 points, four rebounds and five assists.
Towns puts McGee on a poster
The trend of big dunks on Sunday continued in the second half of Timberwolves vs. Lakers when Karl-Anthony Towns powered right through JaVale McGee for a nasty poster.
Wiggins climbs the ladder for the oop
Few players can get up like Andrew Wiggins, and he proved that once again against the Lakers. Using a nice back-door cut, he shook the defense and climbed the ladder for an awesome alley-oop.
Gordon soars for the alley-oop
Aaron Gordon throws down a highlight reel dunk seemingly every game, and he's already got one against the Clippers. Out on the fastbreak, he soared for a nice alley-oop.
Allen rocks the rim, then rises for the rejection
Jarrett Allen has been making waves with his rim protection this season, but he can rock the rim as well. He proved that early against the Bulls with a big slam. Later on though, he reminded everyone why he's such a strong rim protector.
Leonard ruled out by Raptors for matchup with Pacers
The Toronto Raptors are still taking every precaution when it comes to the health of Kawhi Leonard as the franchise announced on Sunday morning that the All-Star forward would be held out of this evening's game after Toronto faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
