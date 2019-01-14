NBA scores, highlights: Tony Parker returns to San Antonio; Anthony Davis' Pelicans take on Clippers
Tony Parker's first game back in San Antonio highlights the NBA's six-game slate on Monday
A six-game NBA slate takes place on Monday night with Tony Parker's return to San Antonio headlining the action.
The schedule will start off with the Boston Celtics looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets. Things get a lot more interesting as Parker makes his first visit to San Antonio since leaving the franchise he won four NBA titles with. Parker played his entire 17-year career with the Spurs before signing a two-year deal with the Hornets.
The night caps off with an interesting conference matchup between Anthony Davis's New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 14
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Parker discusses his return to San Antonio
Tony Parker will face off against the Spurs for the first time in his professional career on Monday night and the veteran floor general had plenty to say about his "homecoming" ahead of the opening tip at the AT&T Center.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rockets' options to replace Capela
Capela is the latest key member of the Rockets to suffer a serious injury
-
Report: Capela (thumb) out 4-6 weeks
Capela injured his thumb during the Rockets' loss to the Magic on Sunday
-
Report: Raps offered DeRozan for George
Prior to the Kawhi Leonard trade, the Raptors were already working on ways to shake up the...
-
Cavs cleared by NBA in McCaw saga
The Cavaliers waived McCaw after just three games
-
Parker: Spurs didn't think he'd leave
Parker doesn't think the Spurs believed he would sign elsewhere
-
Report: Bulls won't buy out Lopez
The Bulls would reportedly rather trade Lopez