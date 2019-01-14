NBA scores, highlights: Tony Parker returns to San Antonio; Anthony Davis' Pelicans take on Clippers

A six-game NBA slate takes place on Monday night with Tony Parker's return to San Antonio headlining the action.

The schedule will start off with the Boston Celtics looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets. Things get a lot more interesting as Parker makes his first visit to San Antonio since leaving the franchise he won four NBA titles with. Parker played his entire 17-year career with the Spurs before signing a two-year deal with the Hornets.

The night caps off with an interesting conference matchup between Anthony Davis's New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 14

*All times Eastern



Parker discusses his return to San Antonio



Tony Parker will face off against the Spurs for the first time in his professional career on Monday night and the veteran floor general had plenty to say about his "homecoming" ahead of the opening tip at the AT&T Center.