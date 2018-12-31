NBA scores, highlights: T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns records historic stat line, Lakers look for first win without LeBron James

With Christmas now in the rearview, NBA action is kicking into high gear, and there are six solid games scheduled on Sunday.

First, the Orlando Magic picked up an important win over the Detroit Pistons in exciting fashion thanks to an Evan Fournier buzzer beater. Then, the Toronto Raptors won an ugly one over the Chicago Bulls, while the Minnesota Timberwolves took down the Miami Heat thanks to a big night from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Later on, the Dallas Mavericks picked up an impressive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Still to come the Blazers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Portland, and the LeBron-less Lakers will host the upstart Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center. James continues to nurse a groin injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The Lakers have dropped two straight games without James in the lineup.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 30

All times Eastern

Towns goes off against the Heat

Karl-Anthony Towns put the Timberwolves on his back to get them into the win column against the Heat. The big man went for 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and three steals in a masterful performance. The only other player to have a game with those kind of numbers? Kareem-Abdul Jabbar.

Doncic and George duel in Dallas

The Mavericks won an exciting game over the Thunder on Sunday night, but the in-game duel between Luka Doncic and Paul George was just as exciting. George finished with 36 points and five rebounds, while Doncic went for 25 points and seven assists.

Fournier wins it at the buzzer for the Magic

It's strange to hear that a late December matchup between the Pistons and Magic would be important for the playoff race, but such is the case this season, with the two battling for one of the last spots in the East. Which made the Magic's buzzer-beating victory on Sunday quite important. With the game tied in the closing seconds, Fournier flipped in a floater for the win.

Doncic shows off his vision, then drops George



Luka Doncic is a crafty playmaker, as he showed early against the Thunder. Somehow, he snuck a bounce pass along the baseline to DeAndre Jordan for an easy two. Later on, he made one of the best defensive players in the league, Paul George, look like a fool.

LUKA!



He's up to 8 PTS at the end of the 1st on #NBA League Pass. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/uyiunDkuY7 — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2018

George answers with windmill

After getting embarrassed by Doncic, Paul George was determined to get on the good side of the highlight reel against the Mavericks. And he did so with a sweet windmill slam out on the fastbreak.

Dunn puts Ibaka on a poster

The Bulls may have lost on Sunday, but Kris Dunn had a memorable moment. Driving inside, he threw one down over Serge Ibaka for a nasty poster slam.

Kris Dunn throws down a NASTY poster: pic.twitter.com/xleYJoIFtQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 31, 2018

Jones Jr. goes into Airplane Mode

Derrick Jones Jr. is one of the best athletes in the NBA, and he showed that again on Sunday. Check out this high-flying slam against the Timberwolves.

Boucher protects the rim

Chris Boucher is taking advantage of his recent call-up from the G-League. Against the Bulls on Sunday evening he soared for an impressive swat on the fastbreak.

Whiteside spins and slams

Hassan Whiteside got himself onto Sunday's highlight reel with a nice spin and slam over Timberwolves big man Gorgui Dieng.

Gordon puts on a dunking display

Aaron Gordon had his dunking shoes on against the Pistons, throwing down a couple of pretty slams on Sunday afternoon. First, an impressive reverse in traffic, then a high-flying alley-oop.

Raptors mascot pranks Lopez

Robin Lopez has a long-running feud with NBA mascots, and it continued on Sunday when the Bulls played the Raptors. The Raptors' mascot played a little prank on the Bulls big man, and paid a price.

You’d think by now they would have caught on to what the consequence is for upsetting @rolopez42 😂 pic.twitter.com/3j3xacQW2X — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 30, 2018

Doncic and Westbrook go head-to-head

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic continues to impress this season and he will have another opportunity to show his worth on Sunday night when he goes up against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matchup that will feature two of the most entertaining playmakers that the league has to offer at the moment.