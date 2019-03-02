NBA scores, highlights, updates: 76ers host Warriors, Lakers look for much-needed win against Suns
There are nine games of NBA action on Saturday
Saturday is a busy day for NBA action, as a total of nine games populate the schedule throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.
A potential (emphasis on the word potential) Finals preview is set to go down in South Philadelphia where the new-look 76ers will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Sixers have high hopes after making a pair of blockbuster deals during the season, and their new starting five has drawn comparisons to the Warriors. The Saturday night match-up between the two teams should serve as a solid barometer with the playoffs just over a month away.
Also, after a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be right back in action on Saturday night, as they will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns. Every game is an important one for the Lakers at this point in the season, as they sit 3.5 games out of the playoff picture in the West entering this showdown.
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 2
*All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid ruled out
The match-up between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night will be missing some star power, as Warriors guard Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) and Sixers center Joel Embiid (knee tendinitis) have both been ruled out of the game. Luckily, both teams have more than enough talent to keep the game competitive and interesting, even with Thompson and Embiid both out.
