NBA scores, highlights, updates: Blake Griffin posterizes Joel Embiid; Anthony Davis, Pelicans look to stay unbeaten

After a wild and crazy Monday night, things will slow down a bit around the NBA on Tuesday -- maybe. There are just three games on the docket, but even with limited options, viewers will have some interesting matchups and big-time stars to watch.

We'll get things started with an Eastern Conference contest between the Ben Simmons-less Philadelphia 76ers and still unbeaten Detroit Pistons. Then, in perhaps the marquee matchup of the night, Tobias Harris will lead the Los Angeles Clippers against Anthony Davis and his high-flying Pelicans. Finally, we'll close the night with a West Coast affair featuring the Sacramento Kings and another undefeated squad: The Denver Nuggets.

Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday night's NBA action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Oct. 23

All times Eastern

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- NBA TV



LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Fultz with a one-handed slam

It's safe to say that Markelle Fultz isn't shy anymore. He not only opened the scoring for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he also converted on a 3-pointer during the first half. Now check out this slam dunk as he shows no hesitation in taking it to the hoop.

Griffin slams one over Embiid in huge first half

Blake Griffin is turning back the clock. As the Detroit Pistons battled the Philadelphia 76ers, the former Slam Dunk Contest champion humbled Joel Embiid with this poster dunk on his way to scoring 28 first-half points.

Griffin schools Amir on spin move

Well, at least it didn't happen to Joel Embiid. As the Detroit Pistons looked to remain unbeaten in their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, Blake Griffin schooled Amir Johnson on a spin move before converting on a layup.

Fultz nails first jumper

Markelle Fultz isn't hesitating to take his jump shots anymore. The former No. 1 overall pick started out the game for the 76ers by nailing a mid-range jumper within the first minute of the game. Although Fultz is only making 33.3 percent of his field goal attempts this season, he's becoming more comfortable taking open shots.

Davis, Pelicans look to continue strong start

Anthony Davis and the Pelicans made a statement last week, crushing the Houston Rockets in their first game. After following that up by dropping 149 points on the Kings, the Pels are off to perhaps the most impressive start in the league. Davis, of course, has been spectacular, averaging 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but so too has Nikola Mirotic, who is pouring in 33 points a night. They'll try to prove this start is no fluke when they welcome the Clippers to town on Tuesday.

Game 1️⃣: 30 points, 10 rebounds, 6 three pointers

Game 2️⃣: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 5 three pointers



What will @threekola do for Game 3️⃣? #doitBIG pic.twitter.com/7i4O5gKtf4 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 23, 2018

Simmons out for Sixers

The 76ers are without their star point guard, Ben Simmons, on Tuesday. He's still suffering from a back issue, and could possibly miss Wednesday's game as well.