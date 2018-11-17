NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics beat Raptors in possible playoff preview; Butler gets first win with 76ers

The NBA has an eight-game slate on Friday with a large amount of focus on the Eastern Conference when the action gets underway. The Boston Celtics avenged an early-season loss to the Toronto Raptors in a battle between two of the elite teams in the conference.

In addition, Jimmy Butler got his first win as a member of the Sixers against one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference in the Utah Jazz.

Here's everything you need to know from Friday's action.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 16

All times Eastern

Boston Celtics 123, Toronto Raptors 116 -- OT (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers 113, Utah Jazz 107 (Box Score)

Brooklyn Nets 115, Washington Wizards 104 (Box Score)

Indiana Pacers 99, Miami Heat 91 (Box Score)

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m.

Kyrie takes over in Celtics win

Kyrie Irving just wouldn't let the Celtics lose on Friday. He put up 43 points and 11 assists, outdueling Kawhi Leonard in Boston's overtime win. Leonard was no slouch himself, scoring 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in the loss.

Kyrie Irving went off in the Celtics' win over the Raptors! 🔥



📊: 43 PTS | 11 AST#CUsRise pic.twitter.com/KvmuFVJcJl — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2018

Horford swats Ibaka, Rozier finishes

As Boston looked to defeat Toronto for the first time this season, Al Horford swatted Serge Ibaka and Terry Rozier finished it on the other end for a layup.

AD dunks all over Kanter



Anthony Davis doesn't care if Enes Kanter is 6-foot-11. He made him feel like a little man on this alley-oop dunk.

Kanter being in the way didn’t even matter 😂 AD is insane pic.twitter.com/Q10exlMyXK — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 17, 2018

Fultz with another odd free throw

And in what continues to be one of the most bizarre stories in recent memory, former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is still having problems with his free throw mechanics.

Markelle Fultz: still broken pic.twitter.com/hhef4FUHXc — Justin Phan (@jphanned) November 17, 2018

Irving gets steal and spins



The Celtics are looking to avenge their loss versus the Raptors from earlier this season and Kyrie Irving got them off to a fast start as you can see on this steal and finish below.

Kyrie gets the steal and spins it in on the other end! 👀👏#CUsRise 28#WeTheNorth 23



WATCH on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/pyd4XccgMP — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2018

Butler gets first bucket at home



Although Jimmy Butler's Philadelphia 76ers debut ended with a loss in Orlando, he got off to a strong start with his first-ever basket at Wells Fargo Center as a member of the Sixers.

Jimmy Butler gets his first bucket for the @sixers at home! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/xt2hbjsLpn — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2018



