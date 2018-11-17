NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics beat Raptors in possible playoff preview; Butler gets first win with 76ers
There are eight games on the docket for Friday
The NBA has an eight-game slate on Friday with a large amount of focus on the Eastern Conference when the action gets underway. The Boston Celtics avenged an early-season loss to the Toronto Raptors in a battle between two of the elite teams in the conference.
In addition, Jimmy Butler got his first win as a member of the Sixers against one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference in the Utah Jazz.
Here's everything you need to know from Friday's action.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 16
All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics 123, Toronto Raptors 116 -- OT (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 113, Utah Jazz 107 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 115, Washington Wizards 104 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 99, Miami Heat 91 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Kyrie takes over in Celtics win
Kyrie Irving just wouldn't let the Celtics lose on Friday. He put up 43 points and 11 assists, outdueling Kawhi Leonard in Boston's overtime win. Leonard was no slouch himself, scoring 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in the loss.
Horford swats Ibaka, Rozier finishes
As Boston looked to defeat Toronto for the first time this season, Al Horford swatted Serge Ibaka and Terry Rozier finished it on the other end for a layup.
AD dunks all over Kanter
Anthony Davis doesn't care if Enes Kanter is 6-foot-11. He made him feel like a little man on this alley-oop dunk.
Fultz with another odd free throw
And in what continues to be one of the most bizarre stories in recent memory, former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is still having problems with his free throw mechanics.
Irving gets steal and spins
The Celtics are looking to avenge their loss versus the Raptors from earlier this season and Kyrie Irving got them off to a fast start as you can see on this steal and finish below.
Butler gets first bucket at home
Although Jimmy Butler's Philadelphia 76ers debut ended with a loss in Orlando, he got off to a strong start with his first-ever basket at Wells Fargo Center as a member of the Sixers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Warriors not interested in Melo
The Warriors apparently aren't thinking about retaining Anthony's services
-
LeBron James' 2003 Hummer up for auction
James got the car as a gift from his mom for his 18th birthday
-
Nuggets add Sue Bird to front office
Bird has played 16 seasons with the Seattle Storm that includes three WNBA titles and 11 All-Star...
-
Scout's take on Butler, new-look Sixers
One of the biggest questions for Philly will center around Ben Simmons and whether he commits...
-
Jazz vs. 76ers: How to watch
The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back after falling to the Orlando Magic in Jimmy...
-
Bucks' Henson to have surgery on wrist
The Milwaukee center is scheduled to have surgery for the injury he suffered on Nov. 6