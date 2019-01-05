NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics handle Mavs without Kyrie Irving; Lakers face Knicks in L.A.

A 10-game slate comprises the NBA schedule for Friday night.

Things tipped off early on as the Dallas Mavericks visited the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics. Even without Kyrie Irving, the Celtics easily handled the Mavs thanks to big games from Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown.

The schedule gets more interesting as the night caps off. In the game of the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder look to continue their winning streak as they try to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers out West in a battle for conference supremacy.

Here's everything you need to know about the night's action.

NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 4



*All times Eastern

Oladipo hits game-winner

The Pacers were up by eight points with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls launched a remarkable comeback, capped by Zach LaVine's game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime.

Not to be outdone, however, Victor Oladipo banked in a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to give the Pacers the road win.

Luka beats the buzzer

Luka Doncic is only three months into his NBA career, but he's already assembling a nice collection of highlights. His latest came on this fall-away 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer against the Celtics on Friday.

Celtics crowd shows Dirk love

In what will likely be his last game at the Garden, Dirk Nowitzki received a standing ovation from the Boston crowd when he entered the game on Friday night.

Boston fans gave Dirk Nowitzki a standing ovation 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zii4NlFzIR — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2019

Kuzma out vs. Knicks

The Lakers, already without LeBron James, will be even more shorthanded on Friday. Forward Kyle Kuzma won't play against the Knicks due to a back contusion.

Kyle Kuzma is out tonight due to the lower back contusion. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 5, 2019

Irving out for matchup versus Mavericks



Kyrie Irving didn't suit up on Friday versus the Mavericks. The 26-year-old point guard sat out his second straight game due to an inflamed eye injury.