NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics host Rockets, Raptors take on Pistons in potential playoff preview

There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday, as eight games populate the league's schedule, highlighted by a battle between two teams with championship aspirations when the Boston Celtics host the Houston Rockets. The season has been underwhelming for both teams, but with the playoffs approaching, hopes for both remain high.

The meeting between the two teams is the second - and final - of the season. The Rockets took the first match-up 127-113 in late December.

Also, two teams in the East will go head-to-head in a potential playoff preview when the seventh-seeded Detroit Pistons host the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. If the postseason started today, the two teams would face off against each other in the first round.

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 3

*All times Eastern

Kawhi Leonard ruled out against Pistons

If the Raptors want to walk away with a win over the Pistons on Sunday, they'll have to do it without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out of the game due to load management.