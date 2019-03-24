NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics host Spurs, Warriors look to bounce back against Pistons

There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday, as eight games populate the league's schedule highlighted by a match-up between two teams fighting for playoff positioning in their respective conferences when the Boston Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs. Entering the match-up, the Celtics sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are in the eighth spot in the West. The game between the two teams is the second - and final - of the season, with the Spurs putting up a 120-111 victory back in January.

Then, later in the evening, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Detroit Pistons is another match-up of two playoff teams. After suffering their worst home loss in over a decade at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, it's safe to say that the Warriors will be looking for a bounce-back win.

NBA schedule for Sunday, March 24

*All times Eastern

Horford (knee) out against Spurs

The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded in the frontcourt when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs later this evening as the team has announced that veteran center Al Horford will be sidelined with what the team is describing as left knee soreness.