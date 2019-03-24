NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics host Spurs, Warriors look to bounce back against Pistons
There are eight games of NBA action on Sunday
There is no shortage of NBA action on Sunday, as eight games populate the league's schedule highlighted by a match-up between two teams fighting for playoff positioning in their respective conferences when the Boston Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs. Entering the match-up, the Celtics sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are in the eighth spot in the West. The game between the two teams is the second - and final - of the season, with the Spurs putting up a 120-111 victory back in January.
Then, later in the evening, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Detroit Pistons is another match-up of two playoff teams. After suffering their worst home loss in over a decade at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, it's safe to say that the Warriors will be looking for a bounce-back win.
NBA schedule for Sunday, March 24
*All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks, 12 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Horford (knee) out against Spurs
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded in the frontcourt when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs later this evening as the team has announced that veteran center Al Horford will be sidelined with what the team is describing as left knee soreness.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...
-
Knicks vs. Clippers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Clippers vs. Knicks 10,000 times.
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for Mar. 24
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Warriors have worst home loss under Kerr
The Mavericks won 126-91
-
NBA Sat: scores, highlights, updates
The NBA offered an eight-game slate on Saturday
-
Last time LeBron James missed playoffs
LeBron will miss the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, while his impressive streak of...