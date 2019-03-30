NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics' Kyrie Irving hits game-winner vs. Pacers; Nuggets match up against Thunder
There are six games on the NBA schedule on Friday
A six-game slate makes up the NBA schedule on Friday night as we have a couple of big-time matchups.
To start things out, the Indiana Pacers lost to the Celtics on a game-winning layup by Kyrie Irving with less than a second left.
Later on, the Denver Nuggets look for a big-time victory over their Western Conference rival, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets look to bounce back following their tough 112-85 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Friday, March 29
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics 114, Indiana Pacers 112 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 118, Atlanta Hawks 98 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Kyrie hits game-winner vs. Pacers
We've seen clutch moments from Kyrie Irving before, and he added another one to his list on Friday. With the score tied, Irving made a slick move which led to the game-winning layup with 0.5 seconds left against the Pacers.
Lillard drops 36 in win over Hawks
Damian Lillard has had no problem picking up the offensive slack with CJ McCollum out of the lineup. Lillard scored 36 points and dished out seven assists as the Blazers sailed to victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.
Baynes throws it down
Aron Baynes isn't known for his offensive prowess, but he used his powerful frame to finish this dunk between two Pacers on Friday night.
Celtics have full lineup vs. Pacers
We don't know the full starting lineup of the Celtics for tonight's matchup versus the Pacers, but we do know they'll have their full roster versus Indiana. Kyrie Irving will play and be in the starting lineup.
